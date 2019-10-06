Benjamin & Akinyi 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Benjamin and Akinyi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are facing some trouble in paradise on tonight’s episode of the show. Benjamin was unhappy with how intoxicated Akinyi became after drinking a margarita during last week’s episode, and promos for tonight’s episode sees him questioning his relationship with the Kenyan beauty ahead of the bride price ceremony with her family.

Benjamin, a 33-year-old divorced father of one, traveled to Akinyi’s small village in Kenya to meet her family and ask for her hand in marriage. However, Benjamin is now questioning his compatibility with Akinyi, and doesn’t know if she will be a good step-mother to his son after spending a few weeks with her.

With the fate of their relationship so uncertain on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality stars today. Are the two still together today, or did they go their separate ways after filming wrapped up? Here’s what we know:

Benjamin Met Akinyi Through an International Dating App & Asked Her to do the Vulcan Salute to Prove She Was Real

Benjamin told the cameras earlier this season that he had a “miserable” time dating women around Phoenix, Arizona, so he decided to expand his search through a dating app online. He met Akinyi and was immediately smitten with the Kenyan beauty.

“One day, it popped up, ‘Hey, this person liked you!’ Her name is Akinyi, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow! This is a pretty gal.’ I mean, she’s gorgeous! But she’s all the way in Nairobi in Africa. How is she liking me?” he said during an earlier clip of the show. He sent her a message on the app and the two quickly hit it off.

However, Benjamin worried that Akinyi might be a catfish, or not the person same person portrayed in her photos, so he asked her to do the Vulcan salute from Star Trek to make sure she was who she said she was.

“Who would have a random picture of the Spock sign? I was definitely impressed and once I saw Akinyi on video chat, I knew that she was the one,” he said, according to E! Online.

It’s Unclear at This Time if Benjamin & Akinyi Are Still Together

Neither Benjamin nor Akinyi have been public about their relationship since the show first aired, and Akinyi conveniently deflected the question when a follower asked if she was still with Benjamin, according to Romper. Akinyi’s Instagram page doesn’t give any indication on current relationship status or love life at this time, and there are no pictures of her and Benjamin together anywhere on her page. Benjamin doesn’t appear to have much of a social media presence either, so it’s unclear at this time what’s going on with the two.