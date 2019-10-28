Benjamin & Akinyi ’90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Where Are They Today?

Benjamin and Akinyi, of 90 Day Fiance stardom, first met through an international dating site. Early in the season, Benjamin shared with cameras that he found dating in Phoenix difficult, so he decided to expand his search overseas.

Then, he met Akinyi, and the two hit it off. But are they together today? What’s the status of their relationship? Read on to find out what we know:

Akinyi’s Most Recent Instagram Suggests the Two Are Still Together

In an Instagram post from Monday morning, Akinyi wrote that Benjamin is her mzungu (or a word Swahili people use to refer to a white man/woman) with three hearts next to it.

The affectionate post seems to suggest the two are an item, however, their exact status remains unclear. Akinyi has not posted more than that on social media, and Benjamin is largely inactive on social media.

Benjamin, as fans have come to learn, is a 33-year-old divorced father of one. At the top of the season, he was the first white man to ever visit Akinyi’s village, and is the first man she has ever introduced to her family. In courting Akinyi, Benjamin had to face her very “overprotective” older brother. In one clip from the season, Akinyi’s brother told Benjamin, “If you want to marry my sister, you need me. You need me a lot.”

Are They Really Married?

The most recent drama surrounding the couple is whether or not they are actually married. During filming, Benjamin made a verbal agreement to Akinyi’s father to keep paying him in order for the two to be married, as per Kenyan tradition. But as multiple outlets are now pointing out, their marriage may not be real. On October 21, Soap Dirt referenced a source who wrote on social media, “I found out from an acquaintance of mine who’s from Kenya, that until the dowry for the bride is paid, there is no wedding nor is the couple married.” That would mean that the couple is not married at this time.

Rumors have since surfaced, however, that Benjamin has started Akinyi’s K1 visa process, and the intention is that she comes to America. Leaks suggest that Benjamin applied for the k1 fiancee visa, and not the spousal visa. Still, the fact that the two may not be officially married (even though it was communicated on the series that they were, in fact, married) is causing fans to ask if their entire storyline was just for show.

What we do know is that at this point in time, based on Akinyi’s recent Instagram photos, the reality star is still in Kenya. But it’s still up for debate whether or not Benjamin will continue to pay Akinyi’s father, and whether they will have a wedding in the US.

Tune in tonight to learn more details about Akinyi and Benjamin’s relationship on Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Tell All special tonight on TLC at 8pm ET/PT.

