What Does Beta’s Face Look Like on ‘The Walking Dead’?

If you’re watching Season 10 Episode 2 of The Walking Dead on AMC tonight, then you will no doubt be wondering at some point just what Beta’s face looks like. Why the mystery? What’s his background? Read on for top theories from fans, including clues discovered on Fear the Walking Dead. There will be spoilers for Season 10 Episode 2 below. Comic spoilers will be included at the end of this article, but you will be warned before those spoilers appear.

Beta’s Face Is a Mystery that Fans May Be Close to Solving

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Beta’s face and his identity. At one point near the end of Season 10 Episode 10, Alpha sees Beta’s face for the first time. She lifts his mask, looks, smiles, and puts his mask back down. Fans guess that he was either severely disfigured or perhaps someone she recognized.

One main theory is that he was disfigured and hides his face. Perhaps he was disfigured after the zombie virus took over. But others think that hiding his face is more of a philosophical move centered on leaving his old life behind.

There are a few clues about Beta’s identity in the room where Alpha first finds him hiding out. You can see in this one photo that Beta scratched off two faces.

One of those faces is wearing the smiley-faced shirt that Beta now wears. But Beta is likely the person in the hat standing next to that person.

There are a lot of words about death and being the end of the world written on the walls of the room where he was hiding out.

In fact, some of those words become the mantra for the Whisperers’ philosophy later.

And in case you’re wondering, no we did not see Beta’s face when he fought Daryl last season. His face stayed hidden the entire time. Here’s that fight scene.

His Identity Might Have Been Revealed on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Fans who also watch Fear the Walking Dead think they’ve uncovered Beta’s identity and what’s behind that mask. One discussion about it was started by u/ConnectedVG.

Ryan Hurst plays the role of Beta, and fans think the photo in the picture above looks a lot like Hurst. The photo is from Fear Season 5 Episode 14. Daniel was carrying vinyl records around and dropped one that was later stepped on by a herd of walkers. Fans think that one of the photos on the cover of Daniel’s record (the one in the hat) looks a lot like Ryan Hurst.

And he appears to be wearing the same hat that a man in Beta’s photo is wearing.

So the theory is that Beta is a famous singer and perhaps the person who died and is standing next to him in the photo is his younger brother or maybe even his son.

COMIC SPOILERS: Here Is Beta’s Identity in the Comics

Spoilers for the graphic novels are below.

The TV series has veered away from the comics in some major ways, such as Rick’s disappearance and Carl’s death. So the storyline surrounding Beta in the graphic novels may or may not be repeated in the TV series.

In the comics, Beta does not have a disfigured face, so that is not the reason for his hiding his appearance. But he’s just as obsesses as he is in the TV series and never takes off that mask.

Before the apocalypse in the comic series, Beta was a wealthy celebrity – a famous basketball player who later became an actor. Will that same storyline be followed for Beta’s background on The Walking Dead? Right now, it seems like they might go in a different direction, even if it’s just slightly different.

