Big Mouth Season 3 Premiere: When is it Released on Netflix?

The long-awaited season 3 premiere of Big Mouth finally drops Friday, October 4, 2019 on Netflix. Like most of the shows on the streaming service, all episodes of the series will be released at once at 3:01 a.m. ET/2:01 a.m. CT, so fans of the raunchy animated series will have the whole weekend to binge watch season 3.

The uncomfortably hilarious, vulgar adult cartoon is centered around children dealing with the throes of puberty and coming of age, and has been a hit with fans since season 1 first dropped back in 2017. The show’s voice cast includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele. Check out the official season 3 trailer below:

Get your PhD in Puberty. October 4 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/uBnCZjhsBl — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) September 17, 2019

According to Kroll in an interview on NPR, Big Mouth “takes an equal look at what it’s like for girls and women, the process of going through puberty, which I think has not been quite as explored in most popular culture.”

The Show Was Renewed Through Season 6

oh my godddddd. three more seasons??!! pic.twitter.com/GrPQiR4ScI — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) July 26, 2019

In a surprise announcement on Twitter, showrunner Nick Kroll announced that the series was renewed through season 6 earlier this summer. Netflix also signed a deal with the show’s creative team to develop more animated projects, including both series and feature films, for the streaming service, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life — puberty — in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink [Creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett’s production company] and bring more stories, more humor and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

“Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists,” the Brutus Pink team added. “We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come.”

The Show is Based on the Real Life Experiences of Showrunners Nick Kroll & Andrew Goldberg

Big Mouth was created by Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll, who were best friends since childhood. The two decided to team up with screenwriter-directors Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin to develop a show based on their embarrassing experiences with puberty. Many of the scenes in the show were centered around experiences the two had while growing up – Kroll was a late bloomer while Goldberg went through the physical changes of puberty quite early, which they decided to write into the show for their characters (Andrew and Nick). Andrew’s parent’s waxing his mustache, Nick being pantsed, and even Nick’s first kiss were all based on real events the showrunners endured throughout puberty. Co-creator Mark Levin noted that the writers must first get comfortable with sharing embarrassing details about themselves then they come through for an interview. Levin revealed their hiring process to a PalyeyFest panel, saying “Whenever we interviewed a writer for the show we’d always say, “Tell us about what it was like when you had your first period, or what it was like when you were caught masturbating. That was the litmus test because they had to be able to freely open up. We made the room a really safe place where everyone could talk about that.”

