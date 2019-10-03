Black Widow Spider on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer is back on television, airing Wednesday nights on Fox, featured with an all-new cast of 16 carefully-disguised celebrities in over-the-top costumes. The Black Widow Spider will be performing for the first time on the season’s second episode, airing on October 2 at 8/7c.

A number of clues were revealed during the Black Widow’s debut performance, and first guesses about the spider’s celebrity identity were made by the judges and the viewers live-tweeting from their homes. Here’s what we learned:

‘The Masked Singer’ Black Widow Clues

An early-release clip of the Black Widow’s first performance reveals that the celebrity chose to sing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston for their Masked Singer debut. Based on the Black Widow’s singing voice, it seems that the celebrity behind the mask is a woman who has experience singing and performing in front of an audience.

During Black Widow’s video package introduction, one of the visual revealed was a black widow tarot card. The Black Widow teased “I’m here to crawl my way to the top and spin a web around the competition,” and “America, you can guess my identity all you want, but I’m gonna leave you hanging by a thread.” Much of the package centered around spider-related jokes and puns, so that first video’s clues were tough to identify.

When the Black Widow entered the stage for the first time, the judges noted “she’s a tiny little thing,” and said it looked like she has “dancing legs.”

Black Widow on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Who's behind the #BlackWidowMask? Don't miss an all new episode of #TheMaskedSinger TONIGHT at 8/7 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/wMaT14k4rl — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 2, 2019

First guesses were mixed when The Masked Singer’s official Twitter account asked “Who’s behind the #BlackWidowMask?” Some guessed it was Raven-Symone who first rose to fame on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven and is known to be a strong singer and performer.

