Team Blake Shelton The Voice Season 17 So Far 10/21/2019

The battles have already been brutal for Team Blake as they’ve said goodbye to not one, but two great competitors. All is not lost for the country singer and his assembled crew as one new member with an interesting background arrived to round out the blinds. Find out which members stayed and who’s already gone.

EllieMae and Josie Jones Have Been Eliminated

EllieMae didn’t make it long in the competition as she competed in one of the battles. The Iowa State student who comes from a dairy farm faced Cali Wilson to save their spots on Team Blake. Singing the Kelsea Ballerini song “Miss Me More, the participants didn’t have much TV time to show off their talents. Instead, viewers got just a glimpse of the performance before learning about the results from Shelton. Ultimately, it wasn’t EllimMae’s night as the judge sided with Wilson for the spot.

For her part, the musician took to Twitter with a tweet that cryptically addressed her loss. In addition to her own tweet, she also retweeted comments from fans as well as fellow competitors. As the competition continues, she maintains the message Team Blake in support of her former team members.

You’re not failing, you’re just learning. — elliemae millenkamp (@elliemaemusic) October 14, 2019

Josie Jones also left the show and Team Blake in the battles. For her round, the teen was matched with Kat Hammock. It was a test between two very different voices as the pair sung John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads.” While Shelton saw potential in both of the artists, it was hard not to notice Hammock’s unique voice on the song. After a tough choice, the judge decided that there were plenty of country artists to choose from, but only one Kat.

While Jones’ presence on Twitter seems to have stopped in September, she continues to post on Instagram. In a gracious post about her loss, the singer thanked everyone involved. “This journey has been so incredible! Thank you so much for all of the love and support!! This has been the experience of a lifetime. Go get it Kat!!❤️❤️❤️ #thevoice #teamblake #battles,” she wrote.

Matthew McQueen Joined The Team

It was far from only sad news for the team as Shelton welcomed the last team member. Matthew McQueen performed the Lewis Capaldi song “Someone You Loved.” His performance of the song got the attention of fellow judge Kelly Clarkson as well as Team Blake’s captain. McQueen can play several instruments and performed his first live show as a child. He works at the US Gold Bureau while also pursuing his musical dreams.

The Remaining Team Members