How Long Have Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Been Dating?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of the most notable couples in music. Their prominence is largely due to their coaching spots on The Voice, and their playful banter during each episode has been a highlight for many. But how long have Shelton and Stefani been dating? When did they first meet and when did they take their relationship public?

Shelton and Stefani first met in 2014, when the latter was cast as a judge on The Voice. Both were married to other performers at the time, and their friendship largely played-out on the small screen. Their respective relationships ended within months of each other in 2015. Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorced in July, after four years together. “We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues,” they wrote in a joint statement. “Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Shelton & Stefani Have Been Officially Dating Since November 2015

Stefani separated from No Doubt band member Gavin Rossdale in August 2015. They similarly released a statement that addressed their split. “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” they wrote.

Shelton and Stefani performed a duet rendition of “Hotline Bling” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Rumors began to swirl around their romantic chemistry, and they went public with their relationship in November 2015. A representative for Shelton told Billboard that the couple recently took their friendship to the next level. “Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating.”

The Couple Helped Each Other Through Their Respective Divorces

Stefani confirmed the announcement during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, “To be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time,” she explained. Stefani also said that she and Shelton comforted one another during their divorces, and bonded over the experience. The couple made their public appearance together at the Vanity Fair after-party in February 2016.

During a Billboard profile, Shelton credited Stefani with “saving his life” and helping him rebound from his divorce. “Gwen saved my life,” he admitted. “Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

Shelton Credits ‘Voice’ Co-Star Stefani With ‘Saving His Life’

Stefani echoed the sentiment during an interview with the Today Show on Sirius XM. “This is the most what I thought love was supposed to be,” she gushed. “And it’s the most pure in the sense that it’s all the storybook of love. The giving and the receiving, it all feels very even. It’s pretty magical and I feel really blessed. I feel like I’m bragging when I talk about it, and I am, because I’m so lucky, and it was so unexpected.”

“I just feel so lucky, because what happens is, we all go through life, and everybody has pain. We’re not getting out of here alive,” Stefani continued. “We all have to go through this stuff. I think I never expected, after having such a hard time – and my love was always not what I thought it was going to be, in the sense that I was like, ‘Why am I so unlucky in love?'”