With the departure of Adam Levine last season, Blake Shelton is the only remaining original coach of The Voice. He has the most wins to his name by a wide margin at six total, but he hasn’t won since season 13.

For season 17, his team is shaping up to be pretty solid, with one four-chair auditionee and several three-chair earners. His team advisor, Darius Rucker, is a perfect mentor for aspiring country singers because he successfully switched over from mainstream to country.

Before the last Battle Round episode airs, here’s everything you need to know about Team Blake Shelton so far.

Ricky Braddy

VideoVideo related to team blake shelton is stacked with great country singers on the voice season 17 2019-10-28T16:06:32-04:00

This 36-year-old Christian came out publicly for the first time while on The Voice in what was a very emotional moment. His blind audition of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” earned him four chair turns.

His Battle Round takes place Monday (Oct. 28), where he’ll face off with Jordan Chase.

Zach Bridges

VideoVideo related to team blake shelton is stacked with great country singers on the voice season 17 2019-10-28T16:06:32-04:00

This country music-loving baseball player came to performing a bit later in life than most contestants, but that didn’t slow him down any. His blind audition of George Jones’ “Ol’ Red” earned him two chair turns.

For the Battle Rounds, he faced off with Cory Jackson on “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith, emerging as the victor in what was a real showdown.

Ricky Duran

VideoVideo related to team blake shelton is stacked with great country singers on the voice season 17 2019-10-28T16:06:32-04:00

This Massachusetts native has overcome the tragic, separate losses of his parents to carry on their legacy with his music. His blind audition of “River” by Leon Bridges made him Team Blake Shelton’s only four-chair auditionee.

His Battle Round performance of The Zutons’ “Valerie” alongside Marina Chello was so good that they both remained in the competition; Duran as the battle winner and Chello as Team Blake’s save.

Jordan Chase

VideoVideo related to team blake shelton is stacked with great country singers on the voice season 17 2019-10-28T16:06:32-04:00

This New Orleans native had never sung in front of a live audience before The Voice, but that didn’t cause him much trouble because his blind audition of “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by William Drake White earned him two chair turns.

He hasn’t yet competed in the Battle Rounds but will face off with Ricky Braddy on Monday (Oct. 28).

Marina Chello

VideoVideo related to team blake shelton is stacked with great country singers on the voice season 17 2019-10-28T16:06:32-04:00

This 37-year-old Uzbekistan native had a hit song over a decade ago, but later took a break from music to devote herself to being a mom. Now she’s back and her blind audition “Walk Me Home” by Pink earned her two chair turns.

For her Battle Round, Chello did so well against Ricky Duran on “Valerie” by The Zutons that Shelton used his save on her.

Kat Hammock

VideoVideo related to team blake shelton is stacked with great country singers on the voice season 17 2019-10-28T16:06:32-04:00

This high schooler has sung at such prestigious places as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York. Her blind audition of Billy Joel’s “Vienna” earned quick chair turns from Blake and Gwen Stefani.

In the Battle Rounds, Hammock defeated Josie Jones on “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

Joana Martinez

VideoVideo related to team blake shelton is stacked with great country singers on the voice season 17 2019-10-28T16:06:32-04:00

This Floridian was nominated “Most Likely to Win ‘The Voice'” at her middle school. For her blind audition, her rendition of “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd earned three chair turns.

In the Battle Rounds, she defeated Matthew McQueen on “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco.

Cali Wilson

VideoVideo related to team blake shelton is stacked with great country singers on the voice season 17 2019-10-28T16:06:32-04:00

This Iowa native started writing songs as a way to escape her small town, where she felt she couldn’t be herself as a gay teen. Her blind audition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” earned three chair turns.

She then went on to defeat EllieMae in the Battle Round on “Miss Me More” by Kelsea Ballerini.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: How Many Times Has Blake Shelton Been Married?