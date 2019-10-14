Team Blake Shelton The Voice Season 17 So Far 10/14/2019

Blind auditions are over and the judges are getting ready for the fiercest competition of the series. Before the dueling duets start, it’s time to take a look at Team Blake. Find out about the singers and performers that make up Shelton‘s choices this season.

Cali Wilson

The 28-year-old singer from Salem, Iowa now calls Nashville her home. A love of music has always been one of Wilson’s guiding forces, even helping her cope with her sexuality while living among a community that may not have been welcoming. When she’s not performing, this addition to the team can be found at a local kickboxing gym.

Speaking to Voice Views, Wilson explained her decision to choose Team Blake, “I went into the blinds thinking, if I could just turn one chair, I’m in this. I am a huge fan of Gwen Stefani and No Doubt has always been one of my favorite bands. John Legend is incredible and I honestly didn’t even think he would turn for me! But Blake was just someone I had a gut feeling about.”

Cory Jackson

The Jonesboro, Arkansas native owes a debut of gratitude to his grandfather for instilling a love of music. As he continued to pursue his musical dreams, Jackson got a bachelor’s degree and considered a career in therapy. The singer, 24, is married.

EllieMae

The Iowa State University student got her musical start in the local church. From there, EllieMae would perform with her own band. Born and raised on a dairy farm, she’s dedicated to the agricultural aspects that run in the family.

Joana Martinez

At age 15, this high school student has already accumulated a few career highlights. Performing the National Anthem before Miami Heat and Marlins games gave Martinez a shot of confidence in her road to stardom and helped bring her to the attention of musical heavyweights.

Jordan Chase

Chase’s life changed with Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2006. Forced to find a new home with his family, he took to music as a way to find stability and comfort. While he has a selection of online videos, the musician has never performed for an audience.

After it was announced that Chase would be coming to Team Blake, Shelton addressed his new team member on Twitter.

JORDAN! The fight was worth it. Can't wait to work with you, buddy. #VoiceBlinds — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 2, 2019

Jossie Jones

Jones started out early in her pursuit to become a country music star. As a child, the earliest experiences with music came from her local church. Today, she performs with several groups, including one that features her cousins.

Kat Hammock

The recent high school graduate already has an impressive resume. In addition to performing at Carnegie Hall, Hammock can also brag about her moments at Lincoln Center. When not on stage, she imparts her experiences to kids as their music teacher.

Marino Chello

The Uzbekistan native found a lot to love about the music she found in America. Learning the songs of her favorite artists not only helped her become comfortable, but it also gave her a new set of goals. After taking a break to focus on family, she’s back and ready to resume her career.

Ricky Braddy

Braddy spent years spreading his faith and a love of music across the country. Along the way, he also confronted his own sexuality and how it applied to his religious beliefs. As he comes the series, the singer is ready to approach everything with openness and honestly.

Ricky Duran

Attending Berklee College of Music was a dream for this musician and something that would ultimately help him as he began a band of his own. The death of his father, a close confidant and source of inspiration, propelled him to go further than ever before.

Duran recently reflected on being a part of the series. In a Twitter post speaking to his new success, the singer talked about his current feelings. More importantly, he reflected on where the series has taken him so far.

Feeling blessed to be where I’m at right now. I put my blood, sweat, and tears into this roller coaster career path I’ve chosen. From playing the tiniest backyard gigs, to performing for millions of people. All the… https://t.co/osAVQc5FsD — Ricky Duran (@IamRickyDuran) October 12, 2019

Zach Bridges

The x-ray technologist was originally more invested in sports than music. After discovering the power of songs in church, he began to explore the possibilities of the subject. When not at work, he goes out of his way to share his talents with the community.