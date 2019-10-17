Bob Kingsley Dead: Legendary Country Music DJ Dies at 80

Bob Kingsley, the legendary country music DJ, has died at the age of 80. Kingsley had recently been diagnosed with bladder cancer. Kingsley is survived by his wife, Nan Kingsley.

Rest In Peace to Bob Kingsley . I spent many weekends as a kid listening to his countdown. And spent many occasions as I got older telling him how much I admired him. This picture is just one of those occasions. Rest easy friend. pic.twitter.com/JQDVumL9uN — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 17, 2019

Kinglsey’s death was confirmed in a tweet from fellow radio personality and friend, Bobby Bones. Kingsley passed away in his home in Weatherford, Texas.

Kingsley Has Been Absent From His Iconic Show Since October 9 When He Announced His Bladder Cancer Diagnosis

Kingsley and his wife, Nan, founded “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40.” The countdown was syndicated across more than 300 stations nationwide. On the October 9 episode of the show, Kingsley said that he was taking a break from the show to get treatment for bladder cancer. In his absence, the show has been hosted by a range of guests, including Trisha Yearwood, according to The Boot.

Kingsley Had Said That His Cancer Diagnosis Would ‘Challenge His Resolve’

After the announcement of his diagnosis, Kingsley wrote a touching letter to his fans on his show’s website. The letter read, “While there is no doubt that the immediate road ahead will push me and challenge my resolve, I want you to know I am blessed to be working with the very best in the medical profession, and they have a plan to deal with this awful disease. The faith you have placed in me is something I treasure, and that support has allowed me to do what I love in this wonderful industry for 60 years. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon, but for a moment, I need to ask for your patience as I step away from the mic and focus on my treatment.”

Kingsley Was Inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016

In an obituary on the “Country Top 40” website, Kingsley is described as being a “mainstay on radio for 60 years.” The tribute says that Kingsley began as the host of “American Country Countdown” in 1978, having previously acted as the show’s producer. In 1988, Kinglsey was inducted into the Country Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame. In 2016, he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame. Since 2014, the Opry Trust Fund has awarded the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award. Fittingly, Kingsley was the first recipient of the award.

A Celebration of Kingsley’s Life Will Take Place on November 14

A celebration of Kingsley’s life will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame on November 14. His family has asked that instead of flowers, mourners make a donation to the Country Music Hall of Fame or the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.

