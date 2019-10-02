Brandon Scott Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Brandon Scott, star of TLC’s hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life, appeared on season 7 of the show and is currently filming a Where Are They Now? spinoff episode with the network. Scott was a fan-favorite subject during his time on the show; the reality star started his weight loss journey at 718 pounds and managed to lose an impressive 335 pounds while his episode was filming, making him one of the biggest weight loss success stories of the season.

The synopsis for tonight episode on Scott reads, “Brandon is a talented musician with a beautiful voice and a run-away weight problem. He wants more than to lose weight, he wants a career and he wants to take the next step with his girlfriend Taylor [sic], whom he risks losing if he can’t make a change.”

Since TLC is re-airing Scott’s episode tonight, fans might be wondering where Scott is now, and if he managed to keep the weight off since he last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Scott’s life today:

Scott Has Continued to Lose Weight & Often Updates His Fans on His Weight Loss Journey Through Social Media

Scott’s weight loss journey was extensively documented on the reality series during season 7. The reality star was 718 pounds and suffering from severe lymphedema when he decided to travel 1,200 miles to Dallas, Texas to meet with Dr. Nowzaradan.

Despite the pain from his lymphedema, Scott worked hard to shed the weight he needed to be approved for his weight loss surgery. Within two months he was ready to go under the knife, and he has continued to lose weight ever since. According to In Touch, he has been shedding approximately 30 pounds per month since his episode first aired.

Scott continues to update fans on his weight loss journey through his Facebook page, where he shares pictures, videos and recipes with his followers. He is still pursuing his dream of being a musician and often uploads videos of gigs he’s played over the last few months.

He is Engaged to His Longtime Girlfriend Tayler Kunce

Scott proposed to his longtime girlfriend Tayler earlier this summer in June after spending the last few years together. The reality star shared the big news in a heartwarming Facebook post, announcing that the “girl of his dreams” said yes to his proposal.

“I never thought I’d see the day when I get to ask the girl of my dreams the most important question of my life! God is awesome, she said yes,” the season 7 fan-favorite wrote on Facebook in a since-deleted post.

Scott explained in the past that he held off on proposing to Tayler because he didn’t want her to have to take care of him while he struggled with his weight. “She’d be saying yes to being my caretaker,” Scott said, according to In Touch. “And that’s not fair to her.”

Unfortunately, the couple has had to keep details of their personal life to a minimum lately due to issues with his church. Starcasm reports that the musician took down most of his posts about Tayler after the two of them were kicked off of their church’s service committee because they were living together pre-marriage. Since then, the couple decided to keep the details of their relationship private for the time being. However, it appears the two are still together today, and happily planning their wedding, according to the publication.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch Brandon Scott’s journey on My 600 Lb. Life, and keep an eye out for his Where Are They Now? episode.

