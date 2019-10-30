Brianne Dias Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Brianne Dias starred on season 7 of the hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life, where she connected with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and started her life-changing weight loss journey. Brianne, who weighed over 700 pounds when she first traveled to Houston to meet Dr. Now, revealed that she was just “waiting to die” after struggling with obesity for most of her adult life.

However, after plenty of hard work and determination, as well as a particularly strict diet set by Dr. Now, Brianne was able to start shedding some weight and get her life back on track. By the end of her episode, Brianne had lost an impressive 382 pounds, which was more than half of her body weight.

TLC will be re-airing Brianne’s episode tonight at 8/7c, so fans might be wondering how the reality star is doing today, and if she’s managed to keep the weight off since she last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Brianne’s life today:

Brianne’s Issues With Obesity Started as a Teen

Brianne revealed during her episode that her issues with obesity were caused by the psychological and emotional trauma she endured at the hands of her father when she was young. The reality star felt ostracized by her military father, who she believed loved her siblings more than he loved her.

She turned to food as a source of comfort, and quickly reached 180 pounds by the time she was a teenager. In response to her weight gain, her father locked the refrigerator and restricted Brianne’s access to food, while still allowing everyone else in her family full access to the fridge.

When she turned 18 she moved away from home and started to drink and party as a form of rebellion. Sadly, she was sexually assaulted during this time, and she once again turned to food as a way to cope with the trauma. By the age of 20, Brianne weighed 450 pounds, so her father decided to cut all ties with her.

Brianne Was Depressed & Humiliated With Her Life & Decided to Make a Change

Brianne was 30-years-old when she first appeared on the show. She noted during her episode that she was depressed and humiliated by her weight; her husband Rick had to help her use the bathroom, she struggled to fit through the doorways in their home and she suffered a painful lymphoma mass on her stomach, among other issues.

“It’s so hard to force myself to get up in the mornings because when I first wake up, I feel miserable and I feel depressed because everything is a struggle now. And it’s like here comes all the pain. Here comes all the exhaustion,” Brianne in the clip above. “Everyday, it gets harder to breathe, harder to move, harder to live.”

She decided to make a change before her weight ruined her marriage, so she sought out the help of Dr. Now and relocated to Houston to start working on her health. Although she dealt with a few setbacks during her journey, she continued to work hard and was able to shed hundreds of pounds in the end.

Brianne gave fans someone to root for during her episode; unlike several of her My 600 Lb Life co-stars, Brianne fought valiantly to lose weight, really listened to Dr. Now’s rules, and followed his diet plan carefully. The reality star was actually approved for weight loss surgery in an astonishingly short period of time, and her single-episode weight loss is one of the highest the show has ever shown, according to Starcasm.

Brianne Continues to Update Fans on Her Weight Loss Journey Through Social Media

Unlike many of her season 7 co-stars on the show, Brianne actively posts on her Instagram page and updates fans on her life today. The photo above, which features a “then and now” photo, shows the tremendous transformation she’s made since she first began her weight loss journey.

“Feels great to be able to look at pics but sad to see and know the smiles were fake,” she captioned the photo. “I always wanted to make people laugh so they never felt the way I was feeling or felt. Me as well as most of my cast members on 600lb life are here to tell you if we can do it at 600+ you can do it!!! Everyday is a battle we just gotta put the armor on!! Got mine on today do you?”

According to another article by Starcasm, TLC confirmed that Brianne is filming a follow-up, “Where Are They Now?” episode for My 600 Lb. Life, which should come as no surprise considering the reality star frequently promotes the show and Dr. Now’s services on Instagram. She has posted several shout-outs to her doctor, who she calls “the best doctor she’s ever had,” on social media and even gave him a look-alike doll as a gift from a fan on his birthday.

Brianne’s Facebook page is filled with family photos, posts about essential oils and fundraisers for suicide prevention. According to an Intstagram Q&A, as of May, 2019, Brianne was still living in Houston and working closely with Dr. Now to continue losing weight. She hopes to be able to visit Israel with her husband one day soon, and says that her life is “great” and she feels “amazing” after losing so much weight.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch Brianne Dias’ journey on My 600 Lb. Life.

