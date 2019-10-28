Caesar Mack’s Girlfriend Maria on ’90 Day Fiance’ Has a Bridal Profile

Caesar Mack appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ready to propose to his online girlfriend Maria (Mariya). But, there were doubts about the relationship and now, it’s been reported by Soap Dirt that Maria has a bridal profile.

When Maria’s flight to meet Mack in Mexico was canceled because Mack’s bank account had insufficient funds, Maria broke up with Mack on the show. Devastated, Mack carried on with his trip and said he was determined to win her back.

Later on, Mack revealed to the cameras that he and Maria were back together, but that before he took him back, he sent her “two or three thousand”. Cheat Sheet reported that Mack admitted to sending Maria $800 every month. In addition, he revealed that he had sent her an estimated $40,000 since they first started communicating with each other online.

Production spotted a text from Maria asking Mack to help her pay her bills and Mack’s response was, “You know, it’s just that I love her so much, so I just decided to keep trying to help her out. I really don’t think that she’s using me. She’s just… I think that she just needs a little help. Just hoping everything will work this time.”

It seemed clear to Mack’s friends and viewers that the blonde Ukranian was using Mack, especially because Mack had never met her in person. Did she even really exist? Was she a catfish?

Fans Found Maria’s Bridal Profile

Soap Dirt has reported that fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days found Maria on a website that is designed to find brides from Ukraine, but the profile has been deleted. On the profile, it stated, “I adore traveling, meeting new people, cooking, and camping, this is not the whole list, but I am ready to open my heart to the right man. I think it is very important to share hobbies with your beloved.”

Maria Admitted to Not Being Attracted to Mack

Finally, Maria appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and when production asked her if she was attracted to Mack, her reply was not a “yes”. Maria’s reply was “Uh uh.” She said her usual type is tall and blonde with blue eyes. She then said the reason she talked to Mack was, “I like what he do to me. He send me flowers and he’s American so it’s pretty good.”

She went on to say that she was talking to other men while communicating with Mack. And, when asked by production how much money Mack has sent her, Maria replied, “I don’t know. I’m not an accountant.” According to Entertainment Tonight, Maria referred to Mack as “a friend” and said that he didn’t make enough money to support her lifestyle.

Maria also gave some background on herself to the TLC network producers in the above video, telling them that she is 28 years old and lives in Kiev, Ukraine.

