Caesar & Maria on 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Back Together?

Caesar and Maria, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, split up during an earlier episode of the show, leaving the fate of their future together questionable. Caesar ended up leaving Mexico heartbroken and alone after Maria’s flight to meet him fell through once again, causing her to break up with Caesar instead of book another flight.

The couple has had some significant ups and downs throughout their relationship; Caesar’s family and co-workers are convinced the Ukrainian beauty has been scamming him from the very beginning due to the tremendous amount of money he has sent her over the years, and Maria never uses his name in her video chats, which had one of Caesar’s nail clients questioning if she is sending the same videos to other men. Meanwhile, she has continued to make excuses for why she can’t meet him in person, leading to widespread speculation that Maria is possibly catfishing Caesar.

So what’s going on with the couple now? Did the two get back together after Caesar returned home from Mexico? Here’s what we know about Caesar and Maria today:

Caesar Wants to Fly to Ukraine to Win Maria Back

The couple’s unorthodox relationship has left fans scrambling to keep up with the drama for some time now. Although Caesar is clearly head-over-heels for his Ukrainian beau, she has repeatedly canceled flights to come visit him at the last second and has had endless excuses for why the two shouldn’t meet in person throughout their five-year relationship.

Although Maria broke up with Caesar while he was still in Mexico, he came back to the U.S. with hope in his heart and a plan to try to win Maria back. He said during a recent episode of the show that he needed to start saving up the money so he could book a flight to Ukraine in order to convince Maria to take him back.

“I’m gonna still go to Ukraine no matter what,” Caesar told the cameras on his way home to the U.S., so it appears that Caesar is planning on spending even more money in an attempt to win Maria back, after already spending upwards of $40,000 on his (now ex)girlfriend.

Caesar Admits That He & Maria Are Talking Again on Tonight’s Episode

Last week’s “next on” promo for tonight’s episode revealed that Caesar and Maria started talking again about a week after he returned home from Mexico. When the producer asked him if the two are back together, Caesar just grinned at the camera and didn’t answer, so it looks like the reality couple might have gotten back together, at least during the time tonight’s episode was filmed.

It’s unclear at this time if the couple is still together today, or if they went their separate ways after the cameras stopped rolling. Caesar hasn’t posted any pictures of Maria on social media, although he could just be honoring his non-disclosure agreement with TLC by not to giving anything away before the season wraps up. Many 90 Day couples who have rocky and uncertain relationships on the show don’t post anything on social media because TLC doesn’t want them to give away any spoilers before the season ends, so it could also just be in his contract that he can’t talk about the status of his relationship just yet.

Fans will likely find out what’s going on with the reality stars during the season 3 Couples Tell All special, which airs next Sunday at the same time. Tune in Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria’s love story on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more.

