Caesar & Maria: Where Are the 90 Day Fiancé Stars Today?

Caesar Mack, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, will finally get a chance to prove to his fellow cast members (and the rest of the world) that his girlfriend Maria is a real person, and not just a scam or a catfish.

Caesar and Maria’s relationship has been one of the most talked-about storylines of the season. Caesar often gushes about his beautiful Ukrainian girlfriend and how she is his “soulmate,” but the two have never met in person, and every time Caesar attempted to fly her over to meet, the plans happened to fall through. Maria also broke up with Caesar during a recent episode of the show while he was waiting for her to arrive in Mexico, so their relationship has been rocky and uncertain all season.

The couple’s unorthodox relationship has left fans scrambling to keep up with the drama for some time now. With their issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality couple today, and if they are still together. Here’s what we know about Caesar and Maria’s relationship:

Maria Finally Made an Appearance on the Show & Admitted That She Wasn’t Attracted to Caesar

TLC shocked viewers during yesterday’s season 3 “Couples Tell All” special after the network finally aired a clip of Maria, whom viewers were starting to believe didn’t actually exist because she had never appeared on the show. The clip introduces the Ukrainian beauty, who tells her side of the story about the break up with Caesar and their relationship over the years.

In the clip above, she explains how she met Caesar on Anastasia Date several years ago, and mentions that he looked nice and she liked the way he talked to her. She also notes that her “type” is usually tall men with blonde hair and blue eyes, and that she was not attracted to Caesar when the two first connected. “But I like what he do to me, he send me flowers … it catch my attention,” she tells the producer. She also adds that he is “American, so it’s pretty good.”

The entire clip that aired last night was slightly cringe-worthy, as Maria and her friends discuss Caesar and how she shouldn’t forgive him so easily for the mistake with the airline ticket; they also note the surprising amount of money he sends her on a nail technician’s salary.

Caesar Sent Maria Thousands of Dollars Over the Years

Caesar has tried desperately to meet Maria in person and was disappointed each time after the trip fell through or Maria canceled at the last second. The reality star admitted to sending his Ukrainian girlfriend over $40,000 since the two first got together, which didn’t sit well with his family and friends, who believe Maria is using him for his money.

He admitted during the season 3 premiere that he sends her approximately $800 per month currently, including most of his tips from the nail salon; he also told the producers during a recent episode of the show that he sent her another $2,000 after the two got back together following their Mexico break up.

Earlier this season, one of Caesar’s nail clients also noticed that Maria never uses Caesar’s name in the videos he sends her, which had her questioning whether Maria is sending those same videos to multiple men.

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Two Are Still Together

It’s unclear at this time if the couple is still together today or if Caesar finally wised up and kicked Maria to the curb. We haven’t been able to find any social media profiles for Maria, and Caesar’s Instagram page is relatively quiet and gives no indication of his current relationship status. However, that might not mean anything; contractual obligations to TLC likely stops Caesar from posting much on social media, and since he has never met Maria in person (that we know about), he obviously won’t have many pictures of the two together to upload.

Both reality stars appear to be honoring their non-disclosure agreement with TLC and have attempted to keep the details of their current relationship status under wraps, so we won’t know for sure if the two are still together until after the Tell All special airs tonight. Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how their love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

