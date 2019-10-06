Caesar & Maria Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today?

Caesar and Maria, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, broke up during a recent episode, leaving viewers to question the fate of their relationship and storyline on the show. However, as Caesar left Mexico heartbroken and alone during last week’s episode, the reality star decided he wasn’t ready to give up on Maria and started making plans to book a flight to Ukraine to try to win the blonde beauty back.

Caesar, a 46-year-old nail technician, met Maria, 28, through a Ukrainian dating site five years ago. Caesar was immediately smitten with Maria, but his co-workers are convinced she has been scamming him from the very beginning. Caesar spent over $40,000 on Maria throughout their relationship, and his friends and family worried that she was using him for his money, especially considering she has missed several flights to come and meet Caesar in person.

So what’s going on with the couple today? Are they still together, or did they go their separate ways when filming wrapped up? Was Caesar able to win her back? Here’s what we know about Caesar and Maria’s relationship:

Maria Broke Up With Caesar While He Was in Mexico Waiting For Her to Arrive

During a recent episode of the show, Maria appeared to call their relationship off while Caesar was waiting for her to book a flight to Mexico. When Caesar called Maria to try to convince her to get on the next flight, she refused to hear him out and said was sick of him playing the victim and was too tired to keep trying to make things work.

“I don’t want to go to Mexico, please. I’m tired of it. I will not fly to Mexico. I’m tired, really tired,” Maria told Caesar on the phone. “So please, don’t book anything.”

When Caesar brought up all of the money he had sent her over the years, she accused him of throwing it in her face. “Yes, yes, yes, you told me every time the same, how you work hard, how you spend everything. OK. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know it. I don’t want to hear,” she told him. “You’re always like, try to be like a victim. You’re not a real man.”

When he asked Maria if she still loved him, she said she “didn’t know” and that they might be able to make things work if they meet in another lifetime.

“So does that mean it’s over? Is that it?” Caesar asked. Maria responded, “Yes. It’s over. You will live your life, I will live life, OK? That’s all.”

It’s Unclear at This Time if They Are Back Together or if Caesar Made it to Ukraine to See Maria

Although Caesar is determined to head to Ukraine and work things out with Maria, it’s unclear at this time if he succeeds, let alone if he makes it to her country at all. Caesar has been relatively quiet on social media and hasn’t let slip any details of his love life on Instagram, so we aren’t sure if the two were able to patch things up and make it work or if they remained split up.

However, the reality stars’ silence might not mean much; contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from sharing too much in terms of their relationship, especially because their relationship is currently so unpredictable on the show, in case it interferes with footage that will be airing later in the season.

Fans will just have to wait and see how it all plays out by tuning in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

