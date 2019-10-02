Cara Delevigne Posts Sweet #WCW Instagram for Girlfriend

On Wednesday morning, Cara Delevigne took to Instagram with a post honoring her girlfriend, former Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

The Two Confirmed They Were Dating This Year

In February, Cara sat down with Elle to discuss beauty, acting, and modeling. During the interview, she was asked, “You’re also in a steady relationship now, which you revealed when you were given the Hero Award by the Trevor Project [a national non-profit organisation dedicated to providing crisis intervention and suicide-prevention services to young people in the LGBTQ community based in New York – Cara was joined by her partner, actor Ashley Benson]. In your speech, you said you’re in love. What does love feel like for Cara?”

The model responded: “I’m just better when I’m in love. That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

Cara continued on, saying she was hesitant to talk about her love life in the press because it’s “sacred”. She said, “I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power.”

Then, this Tuesday, In Style met up with Ashley Benson to discuss fashion and borrowing clothes. During the interview, Benson shared, “… I share clothes all the time… Me and my best friend share clothes; me and my girlfriend [Cara Delevingne] share clothes. It’s very easy — and fun.”

The Couple Started Dating in 2018

According to Glamour, the two were seen spending time together for the first time in May 2018. Their first photo together was posted by Benson on Instagram in May 2018.

In August of last year, a photo began circulating of the two kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport.

In September, the pair attended Paris Fashion Week together.

Then, earlier this summer, Cara opened up to E! Online about why she decided to go public with her relationship. “I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she shared. “It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?”

A source previously shared with E! News, “They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love.”

