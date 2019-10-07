Cardi B Reveals Why She’s Not Doing Anymore Interviews

Last week, Cardi B sat down with Access Hollywood for an on-camera interview to discuss her new project with Netflix called Rhythm + Flow. The collaboration is a Hip hop competition series.

However, when a clip of the conversation was released to the public, the “Bodak Yellow” artist was not a fan of what she saw. Particularly the headline of the clip “Cardi B Admits Baby Kulture Calls Someone Else ‘Mommy’ Because She Works So Much: It ‘Feels Wack’.”

When news got back to Cardi B, she hopped on Instagram Live and unleashed a rant aimed directly at Access Hollywood. Cardi B accused the publication of “chop up” her words for “clickbait. “Access Hollywood, suck my whole d***. S** a d***, I hope your f****** mom catch AIDS, b****.”

Cardi B explains what was asked of her in the Access Hollywood Interview.

“They asked me a question about me doing different ventures and how has things changed when it comes to motherhood. So I explained to them. I gave them like a 2-minute answer, right? And I said things have changed because a lot of people expect me to do so many things. Like, a lot of people expect me to be in the studio. Then I film for Rhythm + Flow. I filmed for Hustlers. I’m working on f**** Fashion Nova, and I’m doing other business shit that is about to come out. So, I’m sorry if I take time out my day that I could be five hours in the studio, but I spent five hours with my kid.

Because yes, I could have somebody babysit my f****** kid, but it’s like it’s a wack feeling when your kid not even trying to fuck with you and call somebody else mommy. That’s why you gotta spend time with your kid,” Cardi said on Instagram. “So these muthafuckas chopped what I said up up — That’s not what the f*** I said! Don’t use my m******** kid for clickbait, b****. Don’t f***** cut s*** off trying to make me look like I’m a fuck ass mom cuz that’s something that I’m not. I don’t play that shit.”

Respect. Cardi B goes off on blogs for using Kulture as clickbait! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/44zfg7rDBW — HOT 97 (@HOT97) October 4, 2019

Cardi’s AIDS insult hasn’t been received very well and has faced backlash on social media. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they tried to reach out to Cardi’s represent for comment along with Netflix, Access Hollywood and GLAAD, but haven’t heard anything back. During Cardi’s rant on Instagram last week, she stated she was done doing interviews after this incident.

You see I been workin my ass off doing my shit .I go out I do press run people took my kindness for weakness I felt violated I said how I felt now I am THE INDUSTRY WICKED WITCH AGAIN 😐🙄This is why I don’t be talking or socializing cause it always end up bad for Cardi ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 4, 2019

Access Hollywood Apologizes to Cardi B

Access Hollywood and its parent company NBC has since deleted the video from their websites. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the release was removed because the producers acknowledged the headline of the video wasn’t fair to the artist. It also didn’t showcase the quality or the context of the interview. The source told the publication, that he was known aware of the headline because it was created by a staffer in the digital department.

Access Hollywood has since reached out to privately apologize to Cardi’s reps for the incident. There hasn’t been any word if Cardi has apologized for her comments about Aids at this time.