Carly Wilson Is Meghan King & Jim Edmonds’ Nanny

Carly Wilson is Meghan King and Jim Edmonds’ nanny. In October 2019, Meghan, 35, and Jim, 49, announced their divorce. Meghan then accused Jim of cheating on her with the family’s nanny.

Meghan and Jim were married in October 2014. A year later, Meghan joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Jim also occasionally appears in the show. The couple has a daughter who was born in November 2017 and twin boys, who were born in June 2018.

Jim has two daughters from his first marriage to Lee Ann Horton and two children from his second marriage to Allison Jayne Raski.

In June 2019, Jim was accused of cheating on Meghan with Jennifer McFelia Villegas. Jim later admitted that he had shared inappropriate text messages with Villegas but denied the pair had any physical relationship.

Amid the rumors that Jim had cheated on Meghan, Meghan posted an Instagram selfie in which she said she was “So raw.” When a follower responded with a comment saying, “Judging by Jim’s Instagram, I’m guessing it’s nanny Carly whom he posted NINE photos of 11 months ago. And she has deleted her IG. 🤔.” Meghan responded with a simple thumbs-up emoji. The user who posted the initial allegation responded by saying, “what a betrayal! And you blogged such wonderful things about her. 😦.” There is no proof that Wilson and Jim had a romantic relationship.

The news that Meghan and Jim were about to divorce came just after the couple’s five-year wedding anniversary. Meghan told “The Daily Dish” that the pair were considering going to couple’s counseling. US Weekly reported two days later that Jim had filed for divorce. The gossip magazine noted the allegations that Jim had cheated with the family’s nanny. The report mentioned that the family had four nannies and a live-in au pair.” One of the Edmonds’ family’s nannies is Meghan’s younger cousin, Bridget O’Toole.

A source told US Weekly, “The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family. During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

In February 2018, Meghan posted an Instagram video saying that she was in Aspen, Colorado, with Wilson and noting the pair had “so much fun” with her children. The Instagram handle used by Wilson at the time, “NannyCarly_,” no longer exists.

A still-active Instagram account for Wilson, LiveWithCarlyJ, remains active but has been set to private in the wake of the allegations that Jim had an affair with the family’s nanny. In the bio for that page, Wilson says that she is a 22-year-old Mormon from St. Louis, Missouri.

Wilson’s closeness with the family was reflected in an Instagram story post she made in June 2019. US Weekly reported at the time that Wilson posted a video showing Hart Edmonds, then 13-months old, tapping his sippy cup against Wilson’s glass and taking a drink. The caption accompanying the video simply read, “Cheers!”

