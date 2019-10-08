Who Is WWE’s Carmella Dating on Total Divas?

Tonight is an all-new episode Total Divas, and the synopsis reads, “Carmella’s new relationship is exposed and implicated as an affair.”

But some fans may need some background as to what went down last February. Here’s what you need to know.

Corey Graves’ Wife Accused Him of an Affair

In February, according to Fox News, WWE commentator Corey Graves rejected claims that he ever had an affair with Carmella.

Graves’ estranged wife, Amy Polinsky, made the accusation of the affair in an Instagram post that has since been removed. According to Fox, the post claimed that Graves had been “sleeping with” Carmella.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad. I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut!” Polinsky reportedly wrote on social media. “The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters rolemodels all long. Carmella and Corey Graves I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

As Pop Culture notes, Polinsky’s Instagram also included a series of screenshots of texts with her estranged husband that aimed to provide proof of the affair.

Graves Explains the Situation in an Interview

In an interview with Lilian Garcia, according to Comicbook.com, Graves cleared up the confusion, explaining that he and Polinsky had been separated for a long time when his rumored affair with Carmella began. “The story that was making the rounds was not accurate,” Graves said. “It was made out of anger and emotion and it wasn’t what it looked like. I had been out of the house and living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation. It was a sexy story that people went, ‘oh my God, let’s talk about what a piece of crap this guy is.’ It was angry and emotional, and [we] apologized on both ends.”

“It has moved forward,” he added. “I really didn’t think that the divorce was any other’s business but my own, and those closest to me knew. My small group of friends and even a few beyond knew what I was going through for a long time even before the process started, but that is what I get [for] playing my cards close to the vest once the internet grabbed a hold of the story and ran with it. But it is what it is. It blew by. The storm is over. And everyone has moved on and it has been for the best.”

In a separate interview with The Bellas Podcast, Carmella also opened up about her relationship with Graves, saying, “Let me just say that I would never wreck someone’s home… That is not the life I’m about. Never in a million years would I do that. I don’t care how hot the guy or how in love I think I am, that absolutely did not happen. I did not wreck a home!”

Asked if the two were still dating, she said they were.

In a June Instagram photo, the pair can be seen kissing in a phone booth.

Be sure to see how the relationship plays out in a new episode of Total Divas, airing tonight at 10pm ET/PT.