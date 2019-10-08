Cartel Crew Season 2 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

Cartel Crew, VH1’s hit reality series that follows the children of members of various drug cartels, premieres Monday, October 7 at 9/8c. The synopsis for season 2 episode 1, titled “Homecoming,” reads, “The children of the cartel are back and still trying to escape the curses of their past. Marie makes a critical mistake with her family and suffers the consequences. Kat gives her son’s father a second chance at love. Stephanie crosses the line.”

The series follows the cartel crew as they navigate their lives in Miami, Florida, and attempt to stay away from the dangerous life that many of their family members lived. The series is led by “Cocaine Grandmother” Griselda Blanco’s youngest son, Michael Blanco, who left the cartel lifestyle after his mother was assassinated in 2012.

Season 2 will feature several familiar faces from the first season of the show, which aired earlier this year in January. Returning cast members include:

Michael Blanco

Maria Ramirez De Arellano

Katherine Flores a.k.a. Tatu Baby

Stephanie Acevedo

Nicole and Michael Zavala

Carlos “Loz” Oliveros

Dayana Castellanos

You can read more about each of the original cast members here. There will also be a few new, fresh faces joining the hit reality series this season, which you can read more about below. Here’s what you need to know about season 2 of Cartel Crew:

New Cast Members Include Mike ‘Majix’ Yuen, Ali Cabrera Tapia & Salomé Jackson, Among Others

A few new faces will be joining the crew this season, including Mike “Majix” Yuen, Ali Cabrera Tapia, and Salomé Jackson. Nicole’s boyfriend, NBA player Torrey Craig, might also make an appearance, as well as Kat’s former flame, Eddie Soto.

The series description for season 2 reads “The sons and daughters of cartel members give a glimpse into their personal lives as they navigate adulthood and the effects of their family legacies. This docuseries follows their journeys as they set out to live legit lives and make names for themselves outside of the drug world.”

Marie Ramirez De Arellano is Facing Jail Time After Catching Domestic Violence & Battery Charges

This season, Michael Blanco is moving into the legal marijuana business, which will prove more dangerous that usual because of his history and past with the drug industry. “My mother would be proud,” Michael said about his late mother, who was murdered seven years ago this year. Unfortunately, Michael’s girlfriend Marie is facing some legal issues of her own this season.

“My brother called the cops on me,” Marie said in a clip shared in the clip above. Marie revealed that she was facing domestic violence and battery charges and is facing 30 days in jail.

“The thought of me having to go to jail and you staying behind with the baby. I can’t think about leaving the baby. I don’t want to go back,” Marie told Michael as she broke down in tears. But Michael proved he’s her ride or die. “Listen to me, I don’t give a f—k what we spend, you’re not doing no jail time,” he told her, promising to help her fight the charges.

Tune in tonight, October 7 at 9/8c to watch the season 2 premiere of Cartel Crew on VH1.

