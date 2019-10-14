The 75th NYC Columbus Day Parade is a city staple that has met with its own ups and downs throughout the years. Grand Marshall Massimo Ferragamo leads the 2019 parade, which features more than 130 groups. The event will be running a full route along with selected live performances in certain areas. While every point provides a chance to catch the parade, some spots and viewing options are better than others

The Parade Spans Over 30 Blocks

Columbus Day Parade: 5th Ave will be closed from 44th St to 72nd St on 10/14 in MN. The closure will be in place from 10 AM-3 PM. Consider alt routes and allow for additional travel time. More info: https://t.co/gNMw2wG308. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/serPaDO2qg. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) October 13, 2019

The parade runs from 44th Street to 77th Street. Along the way, spectators are given the chance to experience “red carpet” areas that feature special performances. For the 75th annual parade, listed performers include cast members of the Broadway hit Aladdin.

Watch Online or on TV

One of the best ways to watch the parade is on TV or mobile devices. ABC7NYC is an official partner to the Columbus Citizens Foundation and broadcasts the entire event live. Hosts Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg, and Sandra Bookman are providing up-to-the-minute details, including the route, performers, and local sponsors. Viewers can watch their coverage starting at noon. It is projected to run through 3pm barring any delays or additional issues.

Central Park Offers an Alternative to Standard Viewing Spots

For tourists, the best parade viewing spot is often along Central Park. While the area is more of an urban oasis, it provides a more sedate view of the festivities. If weather permits, there’s time to make a day of the event by bringing a picnic. The great lawn is arguably the most well-known spot, being used in numerous films and TV series. Its convenient location at the heart of the park makes it easy to eat and get ready before the parade begins.

The Area Between 67th and 69th Offers Special Performances

The so-called “red carpet” area holds an important position in the parade route. As stated earlier, it’s a central location for getting more than just the usual parade experience; this is an area where dignitaries and VIPs can be found alongside viewers taking in the entire atmosphere. Getting a spot in these coveted positions takes time and a bit of planning. Arrive as early as possible and be prepared to wait for the parade to get underway. Since the starting point is at least 20 blocks away, there is a lag time leading up to the first performances.

Get an Early Spot at Mass for Improved Viewing Options

The Columbus Citizens Foundation presents a Columbus Day Mass the day fo the parade. Set at St. Patricks Cathedral, the location is one of the best destinations for spectators preparing for the event. For anyone who wants to attend before 9:15am, tickets are available. After that, the event becomes general admission and anyone can join. After mass concludes, simply head out and find one of the nearby spots that look out on the route.

Look Our For Formations and Dispersal Areas When Selecting A Viewing Location

Selected areas are closed before, during, and after the parade. While looking for viewing areas, these locations may have viewing spots open. For some selections, the viewing options may be limited or obstructed.

Formations

43rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

44th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

45th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

46th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

47th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

Fifth Avenue between 43rd and 47th streets

Dispersals

Fifth Avenue between 72nd and 79th streets

72nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

73rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

74th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

75th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

76th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

77th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

78th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues