Corey & Evelin 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Corey and Evelin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, finally got engaged on the season finale of the show after Corey proposed to his Ecuadoran girlfriend of five years. Evelin (surprisingly) said yes, and the two are now featuring on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé season finale, where they will discuss their relationship and update fans on life after the cameras stopped rolling.

However, last week’s Couples Tell All featured a surprising guest appearance by Evelin and Corey‘s friend Raul Cabrera, who confessed his feelings for Evelin on live television. Although Evelin laughed off his feelings as a joke, Corey was visibly hurt and upset by Raul’s confession, which leaves us with the burning question – are Corey and Evelin still together? What’s going on with the couple today? Are they finally married or did they split up after TLC stopped filming?

Here’s what we know about Corey and Evelin’s relationship today:

Corey Recently Proposed to Evelin & She Said Yes

Although the couple has faced some significant ups and downs throughout their time on the show, and despite the fact that their future appeared rocky and uncertain for the majority of the season, Corey recently proposed to Evelin on the season finale of the show and she (surprisingly) said yes.

Fans of The Other Way are already aware of the obstacles Corey and Evelin had to overcome throughout their time together. Viewers have long insisted that Evelin was using Corey for his money, and when Corey finally moved to Ecuador to be with her, the two fought over finances often. Corey also had a hard time adjusting to life in what he considered a “third world country.”

Evelin has also been involved in a few cheating scandals throughout their time together; the reality star admitted to hooking up with her ex while she and Corey were on a “break,” although Corey didn’t consider the two broken up at the time. Despite all of the issues they’ve faced over their nearly-five year relationship, Corey still decided to propose to his Ecuadoran girlfriend, and she said yes. He prepared a lavish surprise, complete with a hot air balloon and a sunset proposal. Although Evelin appeared hesitant at first, she eventually agreed to marry him, but also noted that she wanted to wait on planning the wedding for a while.

It’s Unclear if Corey & Evelin Are Still Together Today

It’s unclear at this time if Corey and Evelin are still together today, or if they really did split up after the show wrapped up. Both reality stars have been relatively quiet about their relationship on Instagram over the last few weeks, so there isn’t much to go on from a social media standpoint. Corey and Evelin are also honoring their non-disclosure agreement with TLC and have attempted to keep the details of their current relationship status under wraps, so we won’t know for sure if the two are still together until after the Tell All special airs tonight.

However, their silence on social media might not mean much; many 90 Day couples who have rocky and uncertain relationships on the show don’t post much on social media because TLC doesn’t want them to give away any spoilers, so it could just be that contractual obligations to the network stops them from sharing much until the season wraps up.

Fans will just have to tune in Monday at 9/8c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how Corey and Evelin’s love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

