Counting On Season 10 Premiere Time & Channel

The Duggars are back for another season of Counting On. Premiering tonight, Season 10 promises some surprises for the family as new arrivals and a heartbreaking goodbye change their lives. Living life in front of the camera, it’s a delicate balance they have shown to the public many times before.

Time: The season premiere of Counting On airs at 9pm EST. A repeat of the premiere can also be seen at 1am EST. Subsequent episodes in the series also air at these times.

Channel: TLC is the official home of the series. The network has a long relationship with the Duggars going back to 19 Kids and Counting.

How to Watch The Premiere: A paid subscription to live streaming TV or standard cable service is required to view the network. Subscribers can also view episodes the same day as their premiere through the network’s website. The mobile app TLC GO also provides on-the-go streaming options for viewers with paid subscriptions.

Last Season Was Full of Its Own Drama for the Family

When Season 9 ended, Jessa and Ben became parents to their third child. In the episode A Baby Girl for Jessa, the mother-to-be saw her water break while most of the family was out of town. Since her birth, Ivy Jane Seewald has been a presence on her mother’s Instagram account. The account was its own source of confusion for the show’s fans as Jessa seemed to take a break without leaving a post explaining why. It was a troubling development as longtime viewers took to her account asking if she was alright and inquiring about her absence. As her husband continued to post updates, Jessa was absent until recent postings sharing images of her children and a promo for the series’s new season.

The Duggars also had another wedding as John David Duggar married Abbie Grace Burnett. While the couple had known each other for some time, they only began dating in 2018. Shortly after season 9 ended, the couple also announced they were expecting their first child.

In sadder news for the family, Joy-Anne Duggar’s pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. She currently has one child with Austin Forsyth. Speaking about the loss in an Instagram post, the couple reflected on their faith, “Although we don’t understand why God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time.” They have not been the only Duggar relationship hit by the tragic loss of a child. Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren reported their own loss through a miscarriage just months before Joy-Anne’s reveal.

The Premiere Episode Promises More Time with Jinger and Jeremy

The biggest storyline of the premiere involves Jinger and Jeremy’s move to Los Angeles. As they try to find a place to live, they learn that the city’s real estate prices are very different. The couple is also surprised to find that higher prices don’t translate to larger homes.

In Arkansas, the Duggar family is prepping for their own adventure. The group goes on a camping trip that should strengthen already close bonds. A network description of the episode also teases a “special announcement” from one of the show’s couples. No word on what the announcement might be, but Abbie’s pregnancy reveal might just be the surprise.

Other Episodes Focus on Family Pregnancies and a Loss That Will Change the Family Forever

The network released a trailer that highlights some of the season’s upcoming storylines. One thing that will be big this season is the balance between birth and death. With so many of the girls now expecting their own children, they opt for a photoshoot to show off the big moments in their lives. At that time, the family also welcomes in Abbie, who will be bringing another Duggar into the world.

In contrast to their happy moments, the family must also say goodbye to Grandma Mary. The emotional moments of the funeral are covered by the series. It’s an open look at grief and how it hits each person in special ways.