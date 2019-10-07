Courtney Skippon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Season 7 of Below Deck kicks off with some new crew members aboard the M/Y Valor.

Captain Lee, Kate, and Ashton will welcome a team of unfamiliar faces this season, and Ashton will struggle with managing a crew of his own. Courtney Skippon will be new to the show this season, so fans are naturally curious about her. What will go down as the season progresses? Who is Skippon and what’s her background in the field?

1. She Is Third Stew

Skippon will be third stew on the boat this year.

In her interview with Hollywood Life, Kate says that the crew is more than just good looks this go around. “The deck crew was strong this year,” she said.

Kate and Captain Lee add that there are a number of strong personalities this year. “Yeah, we’ve got a few. I think it was actually a difficult season for me for a lot of the personality reasons that were on board,” Kate revealed. “There was just so much drama,” she continued. “Watching the trailer back, I was like, “Oh, I forgot that happened. Oh, I forgot that happened.”

2. She Is Joined by Other New Faces This Year

A fresh batch of crew will be joining the yacht this year, including Kevin Dobson (chef), Simone Mashile (second stew), Brian de Saint Pern (lead deckhand), Tanner Sterback (deckhand), and Abbi Murphy (deckhand).

This season is promised by Bravo TV to be “unforgettable”, with intense hookups, and everyone’s job on the line. According to Hollywood Life, Kevin Dobson’s “problematic personality” intensifies tensions between people on the show. Speaking of the chef, Captain lee tells the outlet, “He wasn’t performing up to his abilities… He was, and then he wasn’t… I just never knew what to expect from him at any time. Personality, chef-wise, he was just full of surprises, and the only thing that wasn’t surprising was that he was nuts, but just like every other chef. It was just like a different flavor of crazy.

Captain Lee says in one clip, “If anybody thinks I won’t fire somebody in the middle of a f–king charter, they don’t know me.”

3. She Grew up on the West Coast of Canada

According to her Bravo TV bio, Courtney grew up on the west coast of Canada. She attended business school in France, after which she embarked on a career in yachting.

Bravo TV writes, “When she’s not working, you can find her lounging on the beach, and experiencing everything a new city has to offer.”

Speaking about the upcoming season, Bravo states, “With one demanding charter group after another, the crew is tasked with entertaining playboys and party girls this season; but after a shocking departure, the teams must band together to welcome back a crew member from seasons past.”

4. Her Instagram Boasts a Number of Pictures on the Beach

Courtney’s Instagram shows her spending copious amounts of time at the beach.

Right now, the soon-to-be reality TV personality has 897 followers on Instagram; a number that will assuredly grow after this evening’s premiere.

5. A Friend Got Her into the Business

Courtney was still pursuing a business degree in Paris when a friend told her she was looking for a second stewardess on a charter boat. Courtney took the gig.

Below Deck debuted on Bravo in July 2013. Now in its 7th season, the series follows the lives of crew members that work and live on mega-yachts.

Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain, and Ashton Pienaar will be returning to this season of Below Deck.

