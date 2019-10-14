‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast & Tonight’s Disney Night Spoilers

It’s Disney Night for Dancing With the Stars season 28 and there will be another elimination tonight. Last week, the show said goodbye to Lamar Odom and his partner Peta Murgatroyd.

Who will be the next contestant to be sent home? Read on below for a rundown of the spoilers on the cast’s individual performances for tonight, as well as the latest news on the contestants and their partners.

DWTS Season 28 Performance Spoilers Tonight

Disney Night has returned to Dancing With the Stars and each couple will put on a Disney-themed performance. Going into tonight’s episode, the official ABC description of tonight’s show reads, “There will be Disney magic in the ballroom as nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete on the fifth week of the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars, live … For the first time in the show’s history, the opening dance number will take place at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, in a pre-recorded segment and will feature the cast on Main Street, U.S.A. and in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, choreographed by the acclaimed Zach Woodlee (“Grease Live” and “Glee”). During the show, the celebrity contestants and their pros take over the Happiest Place on Earth as they seek inspiration for their dance numbers at Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. One lucky “Dancing with the Stars” couple will even get to travel to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and take the controls of the Millennium Falcon. From thrill attractions to favorite Disney characters and more, this will be a “Disney Night” to remember. Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of beloved Disney songs including “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical,” “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid,” “A Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins,” “Beauty and the Beast” from the live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from the live-action “The Lion King,” among others.”

As for which couples are performing which dance styles, here is the list of performances:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform the Samba.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are dancing the Foxtrot.

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy are delivering a Viennese Waltz.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance a Contemporary dance and this will be the only Contemporary routine this week.

Actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov are dancing a Jazz routine.

Karamo from Queer Eye and Jenna Johnson are executing the Samba.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will perform a Jazz routine.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are dancing the Quickstep.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform the only Paso routine of the night.

Additional Disney Night Spoilers

In addition to the opening number and regularly scheduled performances, ABC has reported that there will be a special dance inspired by the new song “Into the Unknown” from Disney’s Frozen II. Sneak peeks at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the live-action movie Lady and the Tramp will be shown.

