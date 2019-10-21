‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast & Tonight’s Performance Spoilers

It’s week 6 for season 28 of Dancing With the Stars and there are 9 contestants left in the mix. Last week was Disney Night, so there were no eliminations, in the spirit of fun. This means at least one couple will be eliminated tonight.

Who will be the next contestant to be sent home? Read on below for a rundown of the spoilers on the cast’s individual performances for tonight, as well as the latest news on the contestants and their partners.

DWTS Season 28 Performance Spoilers Tonight

Tonight’s episode doesn’t have a reported theme, but, going into the show, , the<athis is what ABC has to say. The official ABC description of tonight’s show reads, “The show will open with the couples entering the ballroom to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. In addition, the cast of Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020 will perform a dance choreographed by Emmy Award-winning Mandy Moore. The nationwide tour kicks off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Virginia. To purchase tickets and get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound,” Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” Stevie Wonder’s “Part-Time Lover,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” among others.”

As for which couples are performing which dance styles, here is the list of performances:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform the only Contemporary routine of the night.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are dancing the Samba.

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy are delivering the only Jazz dance of the evening.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance the Quickstep.

Actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov are dancing the Viennese Waltz.

Karamo from Queer Eye and Jenna Johnson are executing the only Rumba for this week.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep routine.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are dancing the Viennese Waltz.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform the Samba.

DWTS Season 28 Scores From Last Week

The scores from last week include:

Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy – 24 out of 30

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson – 21 out of 30

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov – 24 out of 30

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold – 19 out of 30

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber – 27 out of 30

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko – 27 out of 30

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson – 26 out of 30

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten – 25 out of 30

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater – 26 out of 30

How to Watch DWTS Online

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.