DWTS Voting 2019: How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Night

Voting for Dancing With the Stars 2019 is a bit different than in the past. Read on for info on how to vote for the season 28 DWTS contestants on Halloween night.

Last week, one of the contestants who was a front-runner from the get-go was eliminated and it was a surprise to many. Ally Brooke and her partner Sasha Farber, along with Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were in the bottom of the votes, which left their fates up to the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba went with Brooke, as did Bruno Tonioli, which meant that Len Goodman’s vote wouldn’t matter. Cook was in tears as she was voted off the show.

After the unexpected elimination, Chmerkovskiy spoke with Us Weekly and said, “It sucks we got eliminated. That sucks, and I don’t think it’s right and I think that the show may or may not have made a mistake. But it’s not a perfect show. It is a show that has, at the core of its nucleus, this incredible effort to make people happy, and I think that’s what makes the show very, very special.”

This is an example of what can happen when a good contestant just doesn’t have enough votes. Because each contestant’s time on the show is greatly dependant on the votes of viewers, voting is essential.

DWTS Voting Window & Rules 2019

DWTS season 28 voting works differently previous seasons, as the judges’ scores carry more weight. According to ABC, the way Dancing With the Stars works this season is this, “Each Monday night, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real-time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. And for the first time in DWTS history, voting has been changed this season where the judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity’s journey comes to an end … Moving forward with each subsequent Monday night, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast.”

Voters must be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico in order to participate in voting, using any method. And, you can submit up to 10 votes per couple, per voting method, which means a total of 20 possible votes per voter.

ABC has reported that the voting window is only available for “Eastern and Central time zones and will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones.” Voting will open at the start of the show, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will close during the last commercial break.

If you are voting for DWTS contestants online, you will need to have an ABC account, which you can sign up for by using an email address. If you already have an ABC account, you may have to reconfirm your registration if you haven’t used your account in a while. If this is the case, when you log in, you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code.

DWTS Voting Phone Numbers 2019

With less than two hours for DWTS live voting, it’s key to get your votes in on time, especially for those who are located in central or mountain time zones. Fans can vote either online or via text messages. The phone numbers and instructions for text messaging in your votes are:

Text ALLY to 21523 to vote for Ally Brooke

Text HANNAH to 21523 to vote for Hannah Brown

Text JAMES to 21523 to vote for James Van Der Beek

Text KARAMO to 21523 to vote for Karamo

Text KATE to 21523 to vote for Kate Flannery

Text KEL to 21523 to vote for Kel Mitchell

Text LAUREN to 21523 to vote for Lauren Alaina

Text SEAN to 21523 to vote for Sean Spicer

Text messaging only. No phone-in voting this season.

Tonight is the Halloween night episode. Be sure to cast your votes for your favorite performances.

