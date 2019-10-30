D’Andra Simmons’ Husband Jeremy Confronts Her Mother Momma Dee

The tension between D’Andra Simmons’ husband Jeremy Lock and her mother Momma Dee has been quietly building for some time. All of it finally comes to a boiling point on tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Just last year, the cast member had a different perspective on her husband’s involvement in the problems between mother and daughter. “I mean, he’s a wonderful husband, and he supports me in everything, but he doesn’t get involved with my mom. He knows not to do that. And I don’t get involved with his parents, either. I stay out of that, too,” Simmons told viewers of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The fact that she was even asked about the possibility shows that whatever comes up during the confrontation was not unexpected.

D’Andra Called Her Husband “The Most Amazing Person”

The couple has been married since 2014 and the Real Housewives cast member has no shortage of great things to say about the former Air Force Master Sargeant. One of the characteristics that appealed to the reality star was Lock’s openness to call her out. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, “He also puts me in my place and isn’t afraid to tell me when I’m wrong. And I’ll sit back and think about it and go, ‘Hey, he’s right.’ Or sometimes I’m stubborn,” she said. The same mentality might just explain why he decides to confront Momma Dee about her relationship with D’Andra and the business she left in chaos.

She’s Given Her Fans a Hint About Tonight’s Drama

Simmons left her followers with a quote from poet and author Maya Angelou in her teaser. “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” – Maya Angelou” The post saw her fans and followers commenting about everything from the cast member’s persistence to the situation with her mother. One user, @josling13, took to comments for a direct response to what is going on beyond this season. “Keep it up D’Andra!! I’m sorry, but not, your mom has zero heart and compassion for you!! I mean, C’mon, she truly left u in the dark about the Co and expected you to just turn it to gold,” the commenter posted as part of the lengthy response. It sums up what many viewers are feeling as the drama continues to build.

Simmons Gave Up Her Lobbyist Dreams for the Failing Business

Before she came back to her native home of Dallas, Simmons was building a life of her own in Washington, D.C. The promise of her mother’s business drew her back from a position working with the Energy Department. When Simmons discovered the extent of the company’s woes, it caused the Real Housewives star to begin reflecting on what could have been.

Simmons spoke to The Daily Dish about the issue in a recent interview. Among her most candid confessions was about the state of the life she came back to. “So that was something where I had a great career and coming home and being promised a business and being told,” Simmons said. “‘You’re gonna have this business and these stock options and all this stuff,’ and it never happening. And then at 50, you get this thing, and you think it’s something, and it’s a company that’s really, I mean, almost bankrupt. And that was the hard thing.”