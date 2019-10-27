Are Darcey Silva & Jesse Meester Back Together? 90 Day Fiancé Update

Darcey Silva, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, is in for a big surprise during the Before the 90 Days “Couples Tell All” special. (Warning! Some spoilers ahead!) According to promos for tonight’s episode, her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester shows up in New York to stir up some drama while they are filming the finale, so fans have a lot to look forward to over the next two days.

With Jesse’s surprise appearance during tonight’s episode of the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality stars today, and if they got back together after the Tell All surprise appearance. Did she and Jesse rekindle their relationship? Here’s what we know:

Darcey & Tom’s Relationship is Rocky at the Moment

Darcey, who featured on season 3 of Before the 90 Days with boyfriend Tom Brooks, is facing an uncertain future with Tom, according to spoilers for tonight’s episode. The couple had a rocky relationship throughout the season, with Tom hesitating to tell Darcey he loved her and Darcey struggling to figure out where she stood with Tom.

Promos for tonight’s episode shows Tom and Darcey Face-Timing each other, and Tom doesn’t appear to be happy with how often his long-distance girlfriend has been calling and texting him. “In fairness, it hasn’t been great has it?” he asks Darcey during their call. “This long-distance thing, it kind of just doesn’t fit somehow.”

The couple bicker back and forth for a bit, before Tom drops a bombshell on Darcey, telling her that he isn’t sure he can give their relationship the “time and love” she wants, so the clip definitely hints at a potential break up in their future. You can check out the promo below:

😲Whoah! Is Tom saying what we think he's saying…tune in to #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/vqwgQyfqZe — TLC Network (@TLC) October 25, 2019

Tom was also recently spotted with another blonde woman while attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in September, so there is some speculation that he might have a new girlfriend. You can read more about that here.

Darcey & Jesse Don’t Appear to be Back Together

For those who need a recap, Darcey and Jesse first connected via a dating app; Darcey lived in Connecticut and Jesse hails from The Netherlands. There was a significant age gap between the two when they first appeared on the show – Darcey was 43-years-old at the time, and Jesse was only 24.

The couple had a tumultuous, volatile relationship, fraught with many explosive fights throughout their season of the show. The two didn’t even make it far enough to apply for the K-1 visa before they split up.

It doesn’t appear that Jesse and Darcey have patched things up since season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé either; both stars’ Instagram pages are wiped clean of any picture ever indicating the two were together, and Darcey says she just wants to “forgive and forget” that Jesse ever existed. Darcey also called her relationship with her ex “toxic,” according to People.

“My past relationship was toxic,” the reality star said of her relationship with Jesse. “I learned about what I want in a relationship. I really dug in deep to love myself and I know that I deserve so much more.”

Although Jesse surprises Darcey during the season 3 Tell All special, it doesn’t appear that the couple is back together today. Jesse was recently linked to model Hofit Golan this past summer, while there are rumors that Darcey is already filming another season of 90 Day Fiancé with a new love interest.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight, October 27, and tomorrow, October 28 at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale Tell All special of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for Darcey, Tom and Jesse. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

