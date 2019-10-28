Is Darcey Silva Filming ’90 Day Fiance’ With a New Boyfriend?

Darcey Silva first appeared on 90 Day Fiance with her former fiance Jesse Meester and then her boyfriend Tom Brooks. Now, she is rumored to be filming another season of the show with a new boyfriend. Is this true?

TV Season Spoilers reported the news. Silva’s rumored new man is said to work at a rooftop bar called Westlife and it was a Reddit user named Meeamii who made the claim about a third boyfriend for Silva. Meeamii wrote, “Boyfriend works in Williamsburg at a rooftop bar called west life. He also sent me a pic of her Louis Vuitton ;) hehe.”

Fans Were Commenting About Silva’s Filming on Reddit

In the thread posted by Meeamii, there were several updates about what was going on during filming and what Silva was doing, in addition to opinions about her filming again. In one update, the comment read, “Darcy already got upset about something and stormed off.” A video that was put up in the thread is no longer working.

When it comes to some of the comments about the idea of Silva filming again but with a different beau, a user named Rogue Texan wrote, “Ugh, I can’t tell whether this is all staged and she likes to make money off of acting desperate and batshit insane, or if she really is like that. Judging by her new face though, I’d think the latter is more likely.”

Another user wrote, “So does this mean ANOTHER season with this relationship train wreck? I don’t know if I’ll be able to handle it. Okay, I will. Watching Darcey has made me more dramatic.”

One Reddit User Stated That the “Third Man” Is Actually Tom Brooks

If what a couple of Reddit users are saying is true, then there is no third man. Several have said that the man appears to be Silva’s boyfriend Tom Brooks, with whom she shot this past season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with. A user named TStorms3 wrote, “That’s totally Tom. You can tell because he’s got that weird muffin poof hair on top.” And, another user named Tuff_Wizardess wrote, “Is that Tom? I thought he might be in NYC. He was traveling somewhere on Delta yesterday or the day before … Update: It has to be Tom. In his Instagram he’s wearing a suit at a bar and that was like 2 hours ago! Super stoked for more Darcey!”

Upon hearing that the man may be Brooks, a user named Jessie Otter commented, “Really boooo was hoping for a third trainwreck.”

As for whether Silva and Brooks are still together today, Silva teased to Entertainment Tonight, “You know what, it’s to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see. But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens.”

