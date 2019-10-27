’90 Day Fiance’ Teases Darcey Silva & Tom Brooks Break Up

The tell-all special for season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days teases a break up between Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks.

90 Day Fiance fans first got to know Darcey Silva when she was dating her former fiance Jesse Meester on the show. Meester was much younger and had a domineering personality. The two often had disagreements and ultimately split up.

Silva returned to the franchise with a new man, a British beau named Tom Brooks, who was more reserved with his feelings that Silva. Silva is extremely expressive and sometimes overly emotional, which is very different from how Brooks operates. Brooks also likes to go out dancing with other women, which is not something Silva has been comfortable with.

But, before Silva traveled back to America from her visit to Brooks, he made a powerful statement, giving Silva a passionate send-off. So, it looked like the couple would still be together following filming, right?

Darcey Calls Out Tom on the ‘Tell-All’ Special

According to an Entertainment Tonight exclusive, Brooks tells Silva during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all special that he cannot give her what she wants in a relationship. Brooks says their long-distance relationship has been difficult and that he has been busy, while Silva’s response is, “Maybe I’m in a different mindset. I mean, if you love somebody, you’ll do whatever it takes to be with that one person. I mean, I would like to have more time with you, more communication. I feel like you don’t.”

Brooks then says, “I feel when I say to you, ‘I’m in a business meeting, I’ll call you later,’ and I get 1500 text messages, that’s not you respecting me. You ring me at 4 o’clock in the morning then send me 50 messages saying, ‘What are you doing?’ Are you that girl? You can’t ring people at 5 a.m. There’s so much going off in terms of work, I feel like I can’t give you this love and time that you want.”

Tom Brooks Was Accused of Cheating on Darcey Silva

Brooks has been photographed with a blonde woman at a Versace event and the photo was posted on the Instagram account Frauded By TLC. The caption for the photo read, “He was allegedly recently seen spotted at a cafe in Milan with this definitely-not-Darcey beauty and there was most definitely ass-grabbing involved. Allegedly, there is another girl whom Tom was cheating on with this girl.”

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this season, Brooks admitted to dating other women prior to Silva coming to visit him, so his seeing other women isn’t an unusual concept. Brooks admitted, “I’ve been seeing other women. But I told them I wouldn’t be seeing them anymore. I want to see where this goes with Darcey. I want to see if this love affair and romance, which it could be, could become something more of a long-term thing.”

Perhaps Brooks wasn’t cheating. Maybe he and Silva called it quits and he moved on with a new girlfriend.

Both Silva and Brooks’ Instagram accounts have been set to private, so fans will have to wait and see what happens with the couple, but our guess is that they are broken up.

