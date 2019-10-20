Darcey Silva Spoils Possible Breakup With Tom Brooks on ’90 Day Fiance’

As 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days comes to the end of its current season, fans may wonder whether or not Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks are still together. Despite their ups and downs, the couple confesses their love for one another and appears to get closer on the finale. But, what’s going on with the couple since filming? Are they engaged? Did they split?

Are Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks Still Together?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Silva hinted at a break up when she was asked if she was still dating boyfriend Brooks. Silva revealed, “You know what, it’s to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see. But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens.”

She then went on to say, “Tom’s gonna like, say maybe a little bit of what he wants to say, but you know what, in the end I have a real heart. I want love just like everybody else. And you know what, when you know somebody for that amount of time, and you go on that journey for love, you know, I’m deserving of it. And I’m not here to be made for a fool, so we’ll see what happens.”

Regardless of what has happened in the relationship, Silva told Us Weekly that she has no regrets with Brooks. She said, “I will never ever regret what I do in life or if I go on a journey for love. No, that’s not my motive. That’s not my M.O. … All I’ll say is I’ll talk for myself.”

Darcey Silva Is Still Looking for Love

Silva admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she will continue to look for love. She stated, “I’m 45, guys. I’ve had two kids, I’ve been divorced, I’ve been through many relationships … I’m not giving up, no matter what. I’m going to keep fighting. Love is on my heart always.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, she also said that she will always learn from her experiences and if those experiences stop making sense, ‘you walk away’.”

Darcey Silva’s Sister Stacey & Her Fiance Florian Sukaj May Have Split

Screen Rant has reported that Darcey isn’t the only Silva sister who may have broken up with her 90 Day Fiance beau. Her sister Stacey was shown with a younger man named Florian Sukaj on the show, but the two may no longer be together.

According to In Touch Weekly, Stacey Silva has deleted Florian Sukaj from Instagram and has used some hashtags that have implied he could have cheated on her. Was Sukaj cheating?

In a since-deleted post, Stacey reportedly wrote, “I ain’t your mama. #iamnofool #liar #gotalktoyournewgirlincanada #bye #ideservebetterthanyou #foundoutthetruth #tlc #beforethe90days.” It sounds like Sukaj either cheated or has moved on after a breakup.

Like her sister, Stacey met her man online.