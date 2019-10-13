Darcey Silva’s Boyfriend Tom Brooks Shows Off Weight Loss on Instagram

Darcey Silva and her boyfriend Tom Brooks are one of the couples on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Previously, Silva was on the series with her ex-fiance Jesse Meester. She since moved on and was hoping to get engaged to her overseas brit Brooks. On the show this season, Silva has let her emotions get the best of her and Brooks has had his doubts about the relationship. This leads people to wonder if the couple is still together outside of the show. Did they break up?

Fans will have to wait and see … but we do have some possible spoilers on this front. Scroll down below for the details.

But, one thing that has been revealed since filming is Brooks’ weight loss.

Tom Brooks’ Weight Loss

Did Tom loose tons of weight? He doesn’t look like himself on the show. If so, good for him. But where’s Darcey? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/z1XAGtjltF — DaBlackB2 (@DaBlackB2) October 6, 2019

Silva stated on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that Brooks looked different in person than he did in his photos. She said that Brooks wasn’t “like a gym boy,” but she was still attracted to him.

Since filming, Brooks appears to have dropped weight, as he’s revealed in selfies on his Instagram account, which is now set to private.

Tom Brooks’ Job

Darcey & Tom Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today? https://t.co/O0UuHaAsou pic.twitter.com/0PTdHVna60 — Tijani damilare (@I_am_damson) October 13, 2019

When Brooks isn’t filming or traveling with Silva, one may wonder what he does for a living. According to Reality TV World, Brooks is a distributor for a sports fitness brand in the United Kingdom.

As for Brooks’ living arrangements, on the show, he didn’t want to bring Silva to his home and he told the cameras that he didn’t have any plans to move. He revealed, “I’m not really at the stage of thinking where I’m going to settle down, get married, have kids, and move to her country or have her move here. I’m at the point where I’m meeting someone I’ve been really good friends with and I’m going to see where it goes.”

Darcey and Tom Break Up?

Reality TV World has reported that before Silva made her Instagram profile private, she posted a photo with the caption, “Darcey will come back and do it better! Feeling free and will never regret taking a risk!” Silva also posted a video in which she said, “I will close my heart! I will not be played for a fool! I deserve the best.”

In addition, Silva deleted a bunch of photos of herself with Brooks. This leads us to think that the two are NOT still together. Plus, Brooks was photographed with a blonde woman at a Versace event and the photo was posted on the Instagram account Frauded By TLC. The caption for the photo read, “He was allegedly recently seen spotted at a cafe in Milan with this definitely-not-Darcey beauty and there was most definitely ass-grabbing involved. Allegedly, there is another girl whom Tom was cheating on with this girl.”

TV Season Spoilers has reported that Silva may be filming for a third time on 90 Day Fiance, with a new man. The rumored new boyfriend is said to work at a rooftop bar called Westlife and it was a Reddit user named Meeamii who made the claim about a third boyfriend for Silva.