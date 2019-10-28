Darcey & Tom: Where Are the 90 Day Fiancé Stars Today?

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, broke up during the season 3 finale last night. Tom was unhappy with the long-distance relationship and felt like he couldn’t give Darcey the “love and time” she needed from their relationship, so the two went their separate ways, although they claimed they would remain friends.

Both reality stars are featuring on Part 2 of tonight’s “Couples Tell All” special to continue discussing their relationship. Darcey and Tom will be joined by their respective siblings, who both have a few of their own thoughts on the relationship and why it ended the way it did.

With Darcey and Tom’s issues highlighted so extensively on the show and the two-part Tell All, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple these days, and if they are back together or not. Here’s what we know about Darcey and Tom’s relationship today:

Tom Might Have a New Girlfriend

Tom Brooks was spotted with a woman (who closely resembles Darcey) while attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in September. The photos, which show the two cozying up together at the event, raises the question of whether or not he is dating someone new.

The photo above was posted on Frauded By TLC with the caption, “He was allegedly recently spotted at a cafe in Milan with this definitely-not-Darcey beauty and there was most definitely ass-grabbing involved. Allegedly, there is another girl whom Tom was cheating on with this girl.”

The site posted a few more pictures the following day, which can be viewed here. The same woman appears in the photos with Tom, while another photo shows the woman taking a selfie with Tom’s mother Jaynie. Although Tom hasn’t confirmed a new relationship, it’s easy to see how the photos have been construed by fans as a new, blossoming relationship.

Darcey Appeared to Confirm a Split From Tom

Darcey appeared to confirm a split with Tom in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, although she still tried to remain vague about their current relationship status. The reality star revealed to the publication that she doesn’t regret any of the choices she made while she was with Tom, and that she is still on her own journey to find love.

“You know what, it’s to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see,” she told ET in the clip above. “But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens.”

Darcey is Rumored to be Filming Another Season of 90 Day Fiancé With a New Man

According to TV Season Spoilers, Darcey might actually be filming yet another season of 90 Day Fiancé with a new man. A Reddit user named Meeamii claims that Darcey’s new boyfriend works in Williamsburg at a rooftop bar called West Life, TV Season Spoilers reports. Meeamii also claims that he “sent her a pic of [Darcey’s] Louis Vuitton” and that the man looks like a “skinnier version of Tom.”

Neither TLC nor Darcey herself has confirmed this news, so it remains speculation at this time. However, some of the Reddit commenters believe the “new man” might actually be Tom, and that the two got back together and are filming another season. Although this has again not been verified, it would make some sense, considering Tom has been updating fans with pictures of his recent weight loss, and the Reddit user did claim that Darcey’s mystery man looks a lot like a skinnier Tom.

Fans will just have to wait and see how it all unfolds in the coming months. In the meantime, tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how Darcey and Tom’s story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

