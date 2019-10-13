Darcey & Tom Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today?

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, haven’t been on the same page with their relationship throughout most of season 3 of Before the 90 Days. Tom isn’t sure he’s ready to tell Darcey he loves her yet, and Darcey doesn’t know where she stands with him, which she made very clear during their disastrous vacation to Albania to visit her twin sister Stacey.

For those who need a quick recap, Darcey, 44, featured on an earlier season of Before the 90 Days when she was still with ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester. She and Tom met four years ago (pre-Jesse), but never dated. Earlier this season, Darcey decided to take a trip to visit Tom in the U.K. to see if the two could make things work and begin their future together.

With their awkward, uncomfortable and oftentimes uncertain relationship on the show, fans might be wondering where the two are today, and if they are still together. (Warning: there are potential spoilers regarding Darcey and Tom below!) Here’s what we know about the reality couple today:

Tom Isn’t Ready to Tell Darcey He Loves Her, But He Also Said He Might Have Proposed Had They Gone to Gran Canaria Instead of Albania

Their relationship is understandably a bit confusing to viewers, since Tom has been pretty back-and-forth about his feelings for Darcey since the two first appeared on the show. After Darcey flew to England to meet Tom in person, he was put off by how emotional she was the first night they were together, while Darcey didn’t understand why he didn’t want to share a room with her. Their relationship has been a bit of a roller coaster since, and Tom told his sister Emma on a recent episode of the show that he wasn’t sure he was ready to say “I love you” just yet.

“I’m not really at the stage of thinking where I’m going to settle down, get married, have kids, and move to her country or have her move here. I’m at the point where I’m meeting someone I’ve been really good friends with and I’m going to see where it goes,” he told his sister.

Although he told Emma that he didn’t know if he was ready to settle down, he also told Darcey that if the two of them hadn’t gone to Albania and had instead flown to Gran Canaria to have a romantic weekend together like he wanted, he might have proposed to her.

Tom has also said in the past that he is somewhat turned off by how strongly Darcey expresses her emotions. “It’s something I’m not used to. It’s something I don’t particularly find attractive. It’s supposed to be a first-date scenario; it’s supposed to be fun,” he said during a confessional.

However, Tom also admitted that he might be looking for issues with Darcey as a way of protecting himself from being hurt again; he explained that he’d been engaged twice before, but the was left both times by his partners. “Maybe I can’t commit because of the way things were in the past,” he said earlier this season.

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Couple is Still Together, But Darcey Mentioned in August That They Were ‘Very Happy’

While there have been some significant red flags and uncertainty in their relationship so far, the couple appeared to still be together last summer. Darcey told Newsweek in early August that she and Tom were “very good. We’re very happy. Things have been amazing and some people might see it that way and some people might see it a different way,” she said. “You’ll have to go through the journey along with us.”

Although there were rumors that Tom and Darcey were actually engaged earlier this year, neither of their social media pages gives any indication on their current relationship status or love life at this time, and there are no pictures of either of the two together anywhere on their Instagrams. So it’s unclear at this time if the two are still together, and since her interview with Newsweek was three months ago, things could have easily changed since then.

However, contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship, so fans will just have to keep watching to see how everything plays out for the reality couple. Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Darcey and Tom on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

