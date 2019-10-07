Are Deavan & Jihoon Expecting Another Baby on 90 Day Fiancé?

Deavan and Jihoon Lee, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are finally tying the knot with a traditional Korean wedding ceremony on tonight’s episode of the show. Although Deavan looks a bit uncomfortable and awkward during the ceremony, she and Jihoon might have something else to celebrate in the near future.

According to Reality TV World, the reality stars might be expecting yet another baby! The 90 Day Fiancé star’s secret was uncovered when she posted in a Facebook group for Korean residents, where she asked how she could acquire insurance in Jihoon’s home country. Someone saw her posts and shared them publicly in late September.

Here’s what we know about Deavan and Jihoon‘s pregnancy news:

She Posted on a Korean Page Looking For Advice on Getting Insurance

Reality TV World reports that Deavan revealed her pregnancy when a posting she had written in a private Facebook group was shared publicly. “So I am currently pregnant and do not have health insurance in Korea and I don’t know where to start or what to do.”

“I just found out my insurance is not international,” the reality star added. “I’m also unaware of how much it would cost to have a child here. And I’m starting to think I should go back to my home country because of this.”

She was frustrated that the news was leaked and wrote on her Instagram stories that she “can’t even trust people even if it’s not even in your home country.”

“I was in a private Facebook group that is based in Korea with only Korean based people so it’s sad to see my personal stuff being leaked when it’s a group I went to for advice on life in Korea,” Deavan wrote in an image.

She asked fans to stop questioning her about the pregnancy, and noted that she wasn’t very far along. “Please out of respect stop messaging me and asking me I’m not going to speak about it. I trusted this group and it was my safe place for a long time,” Deavan added in a subsequent Instagram comment. “I need time and I haven’t even told family because of how early it is so stop messaging me about this topic #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway”

She & Jihoon Welcomed Their Son Taeyang Scuti Lee Earlier This Year

Deavan and Jihoon welcomed their son Taeyang Scuti Lee to the world earlier this year, and posted pictures for fans after her delivery episode aired. Deavan, who is also mom to three-year-old daughter Drascilla, got pregnant with Taeyang the first night she and Jihoon were together.

Deavan shared two photos of their sweet, newborn son on her Instagram page shortly after the episode aired, writing “Our beautiful Taeyang Scuti Lee I am so blessed to have you in my life. Mommy loves you so much. I’m so happy I can finally show you to the world our amazing miracle you are so loved by mommy, daddy, and sissy.”

The reality star had a hard time giving birth to their son, and the he ended up in NICU for five days after he popped two holes in his lungs from screaming. “Having Taeyang was one of the scariest, most rewarding experiences of my life,” the Salt Lake City native told Us Weekly. “Him being in the NICU was the most difficult experience I had to face in my life.”

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch the newest episode of The Other Way, and see Deavan and Jihoon finally tie the knot.

