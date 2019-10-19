Demi Lovato Nude Photos Allegedly Leaked on Snapchat

What are alleged to be nude photos of Demi Lovato were posted to her own Snapchat account by hackers, according to the Blast.

The Blast reported that the Snapchat account was “directing users to swipe up and join a private group on ‘discord.'” The Blast reports that the same hacking group that targeted Lovato also took responsible for taking over Twitter SEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter page and was “connected to a nude photo leak of Chloe Grace Moretz.”

Daily Beast described the images as “a series of nude photos of the singer (but could of course be cleverly edited fakes.)” A link was included to a “Discord chat room,” the site reported, adding that there was also a reference to “The Chuckling Squad,” the name of the alleged hacking group. One of the photos showed a woman who looks like Lovato posing for a selfie in front of a mirror, according to Daily Beast.

A spokesperson for Discord told Page Six, “We have a zero-tolerance approach to illegal activity on our platform and take immediate action when we become aware of it. We moved quickly yesterday to disable the link and stop access to the server as soon as we became aware of it.” The pictures are no longer on Demi’s Snapchat account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Leapt to Demi Lovato’s Defense

Fans took to Twitter to defend Lovato after the nude photo leak. “can anyone tell me why everyone is celebrating the leaked demi lovato’s nude? It’s time for everyone to start growing up and learn that nobody deserves to go through sh*t like that. this is so disrespectful. no one has privacy nowadays. #GiveDemiLovatoPrivacy #StopLeakingPrivacy,” wrote one.

“On the topic of #DemiLovato ‘s nudes being leaked, have y’all EVER actually seen a male celebrities nudes be leaked? Like yeah it may have happened a few times but it CONSISTENTLY almost only happens to female. Much to think about,” wrote another.

“Yall scream mental health awareness, women rights, addiction awareness, me too, etc etc but when it comes to Demi Lovato it somehow doesn’t apply anymore…yall preach when tragedy happens bit keep on trying to break someone who has been broken so many times before. Hypocrites,” wrote another fan.

Demi’s most recent Instagram post was about a friend who died of an overdose.

Demi, who has famously struggled with her own addiction issues, recently faced controversy over a trip to Israel. In September 2019, she posted a bikini photo to Instagram that she said was unedited and designed to mark the start of a more authentic life, celebrating the natural female form, cellulite and all.

Demi shared that photo to her 73.7 million Instagram followers. “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.” Demi Lovato has struggled with self image and addiction, culminating in a previous overdose. Lovato’s struggles with substance abuse were used as grist for her artistry. In 2018, she revealed she had fallen off the wagon in a song called “Sober.”

