Diandra Luker, Cameron Douglas’ Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cameron Morrell Douglas is the son of actor Michael Douglas and he is well-known for his legal troubles. According to CBS News, Douglas was arrested on July 28, 2009, at Hotel Gansevoort, as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. He went on to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs (crystal meth) and to heroin possession.

After signing a plea agreement, in April 2010, People reported that Douglas had been sentenced to five years in prison.

Douglas’ father, Michael, wrote a letter to the judge ahead of the sentencing and the letter stated, “I get to witness the wonderful young man he can be. He maintains his spirit, blames no one but himself, and recognizes his criminal activity began with his heroin use.” Cameron Douglas also addressed the court, saying, “I d like to apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them through this nightmare of my making.”

On August 1, 2016, Douglas was released early from prison, after seven years in jail, according to Page Six, and he went on to stay in a halfway house in Brooklyn, New York. Today, Douglas is a published author and has written about his struggles with addiction, as well as being raised in such a high-profile family, in his book “Long Way Home”.

While many are quite familiar with his father, some may wonder who his mom is … Diandra Luker is the mother of Cameron Douglas. Get to know more about Luker in our facts about her below.

1. Diandra Luker and Michael Douglas Were Married for Nearly Two Decades

Diandra Luker was just 19 years of age when she married Michael Douglas, in March 1977. She met him when she was attending Georgetown University and he was 32 years old.

When Luker and Douglas divorced, there was no prenuptial agreement and, according to Variety, Luker walked away with a settlement estimated at $45 million, alimony, and a few shared properties.

In 2013, Douglas told The Mirror, “I know I’m going to get into trouble here. I have nothing against her and in fact I’m very fond of my first wife. But we should have ended that marriage eight or 10 years earlier.” He continued, “It took me too long to realize that if you go to a marriage counselor to resolve problems, it’s in his interest to keep the marriage going. Because if I end the marriage he’s got no business. I think Diandra would probably say the same thing. That’s the only clear regret that I have.”

2. She Has Three Children In Addition to Cameron

In addition to Camron Douglas, Luker has three other children, according to HelenCummins.com . She has twin boys Hudson and Hawk and a daughter named Imara. She was also godmother to Casey Johnson, who died in 2010, according to IMDb

According to Express-K, Luker’s sons were born via surrogate and her daughter was adopted from Kazakhstan.

Luker has been spending her summers in Mallorca for years and she has been bringing her children to enjoy the area and learn about the culture. In an interview with HelenCummins.com, Luker said, “I want them to experience nature and the village; it is not enough to be bilingual, but important to be bicultural and aware of the fact that the US is not the center of the universe.”

In Mallorca, she resides in a home that she co-owns with ex-husband Michael. She went on to say, “Michael understood the Mallorcan beauty and culture and that’s why he has continued to come for many years.” Their home together has been put up for sale.

3. Her Former Business Manager Pled Guilty to Fraud

Luker’s former business manager, Kenneth Starr, pled guilty to fraud, and Luker was exposed to Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. This was through her investments in the feeder fund Fairfield Greenwich Group, according to Harpers Bazaar.

In an interview with the NY Post in 2011, Luker said that its becauses of her financial losses with Madoff and Starr that she went after ex Michael Douglas’ Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps earnings. She explained, “Because of the type of human being I aspire to be, if Starr & Company hadn’t happened and Madoff hadn’t, and if a lot of other things hadn’t happened, to tell you the honest truth, I really believe I would have walked away.”

Luker came from an esteemed family, as her father was a diplomat, as reported by the NY Times. So, in addition to marrying well, Luker had her own success. She also worked as a movie producer, according to IMDb.

4. Michael Douglas Married Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones the Same Year He Divorced Luker

Michael Douglas’ divorce from Luker was finalized in the year 2000, and that same year, Douglas tied the knot with current wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, according to Variety. CBS News reported that the wedding ceremony included a Welsh choir singing, along with performances by Jimmy Buffett and Art Garfunkel. It was a star-studded affair that cost $1.5 million.

According to E! News, Zeta-Jones met Douglas when he was still married to Luker. She recalled, “We met in 1996 at the Deauville Film Festival … I think it was 1996! I had been told Michael Douglas wanted to meet me. I was a little nervous because I didn’t quite know what he wanted to meet me about.” The night that Douglas met her, he said to her, “‘You know, I’m going to be the father of your children.’ It sounded good, and she said, ‘You know, I’ve heard a lot about you and I’ve seen a lot about you, and I think it’s time I say goodnight.'” Douglas later apologized to her.

Douglas went on to have two more children with Zeta-Jones, a daughter named Dylan and a daughter named Carys. In a statement to The Mirror, he said, “I love kids and I love having had this second chance to have a family. There’s something about the innocence and unequivocal love that children have. You’re just their dad and there’s a complete love without them having any judgment, so I can enjoy that a lot.”

5. She Filed a Restraining Order Against An Ex

Luker has revealed that her twin boys’ father, Zachary Hampton Bacon III, currently lives in the Hamptons. Luker and Bacon were never husband and wife, though they had children together.

According to the NY Times, Bacon worked as an executive of a multibillion-dollar Wall Street hedge fund.

The Observer reported that Bacon and his brother Louis own a private polo field at their family’s Port of Missing Men estate in Southampton, New York. And, when Bacon was going through a custody battle with Luker in 2004, he put his neo-Georgian townhouse in New York City, on the market. The public feud went so far as Luker filing a temporary restraining order against Bacon, though the charges ended up getting dismissed.

As far as other dating relationships, Harpers Bazaar reported in 2005, she married and quickly divorced entrepreneur and environmental activist Michael Klein. Also, in 2011, Bazaar reported that Luker was dating a boyfriend named Paulo Oliveira.