Dorothy Stratten Crime Scene: What the Coroner Found

The Dorothy Stratten crime scene was grisly and disturbing, underscoring the horrors that the Playboy Playmate endured in the last moments of her life.

Dorothy Stratten’s life trajectory was headed up. She had just been named the 1980 Playboy Playmate of the year, she was involved in a love affair with a famous director (Peter Bogdanovich), and her luminous beauty was drawing comparisons to Marilyn Monroe. All of this must have been heady business for a small-town Canadian girl who was discovered in a local Dairy Queen. She was only 20-years-old.

However, Dorothy’s life was snuffed out by the man who had discovered her – Paul Snider, who became her husband. He was a small-town hustler and promotor (of auto shows and the like) who was despondent and enraged because Dorothy was having an affair with Bogdanovich and was determined to leave him. Snubbed by Hugh Hefner, Snider was further enraged that he wasn’t allowed to enter the Playboy Mansion without Dorothy at his side, according to an interview Bogdanovich gave to Vulture and court records from a civil lawsuit stemming from the case.

What did the crime scene reveal, though? What did the coroner’s report say?

Here’s what you need to know:

Stratten Was Found Sprawled Across a Bed in a Horrific Murder Scene

The autopsy report, described in graphic detail by news reports at the time, outlines the forensics and what could be learned at the scene. The Associated Press, in an August 16, 1980 article, outlined what authorities found in the Los Angeles-area home. According to the AP:

Dorothy’s nude body “was found sprawled across a bed near that of her estranged husband.” (This scene is captured in a grisly and disturbing crime scene photo that has been widely shared on the Internet.)

Dorothy had been shot in the face with a shotgun. Paul Snider “was found slumped over the gun.” The bodies had been there for a day.

At the time, Police Lt. Dan Cooke told AP that the motive “was apparently that he (Snider) was despondent over the breakup of the marriage.” Stratten died in a home she had shared with Snider but left but she’d returned that fateful day to “talk with Snider about their marital problems,” AP reported.

The Detroit Free Press described on November 16, 1980 how “Stratten’s blond hair hung naturally, oddly unaffected by the violence to her countenance. Her face was shattered and her nude body, mocking the soft, languid poses of her photographs, was in full rigor.”

On August 17, 1980, UPI reported:

Investigators found the 12-gauge shotgun beneath Snider’s body.

Stratten died “from a shotgun blast in the face, apparently inflicted by her estranged husband who later killed himself.” The bodies were found in the house “by friends.”

An Associated Press story from August 1980 reported that the coroner’s report confirmed Stratten had died from a “shotgun wound to the face.” Both Stratten and Snider were naked. He raped her before murdering her.

The coroner found that both Stratten and Snider, who had married in 1979, died “of gunshot wounds to the head.” A Village Voice article on the case, which won the Pulitzer Prize and was the basis for the movie Star 80, says the coroner hedged a bit at first, dubbing it as “questionable suicide, possible homicide.”

According to the book Picture Shows: The Life and Films of Peter Bogdanovich, despite that somewhat ambiguous initial statement, then Los Angeles County Chief Medical Examiner Thomas T. Noguchi later stated, “Paul Snider shot (Dorothy) in the head, then put the gun to his own head and pulled the trigger.”

The crime scene forensic analysis was complicated by the fact that the police claimed “they were unable to determine scientifically whether or not Snider had fired the shotgun, since his hands were coated with too much blood and tissue for conclusive tests to be conducted.”