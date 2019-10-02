Duane Chapman Talks Last Words to Him from Wife Beth Before Her Death

On June 26, 2019, Duane Chapman revealed that his wife Beth had died, after battling throat cancer for almost two years. Chapman tweeted the news, writing, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans released the following statement on the date that Beth passed away, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

Beth Chapman was just 51 years of age when she died.

Beth Chapman’s Cancer Battle Is Shown on “Dog’s Most Wanted”

Beth and Duane Chapman filmed their new show Dog’s Most Wanted prior to her death, but she never got to see it make it to TV. On the show, fans get an inside look at Beth’s journey and fight against cancer. On the premiere, Beth decided to live out her last few months with terminal throat cancer by continuing her passion of hunting down fugitives. Then, on episode 4, she traveled to Los Angeles with her husband to visit with her chemotherapy doctor. On episode 5, Beth revealed her decision to stop chemotherapy treatments, as they were taking their toll on her.

The show premiered on September 4, 2019.

Duane Chapman Says He’ll Never Get Married Again

The Chapmans were married for 11 years but knew each other for many years prior to getting together. Before Beth died, Chapman said he promised her he would never remove her tattooed name from his chest. Chapman also has said he will never get married again.

Chapman told People, “What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married.” He continued, “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Beth Asked Dog to “Let Her Go”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chapman revealed that the day Beth went to the hospital for the final time, in “the last few moments she said, ‘Come in here right now, in the bathroom.’ I went in and she said, ‘Look at me.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, you’re freaking beautiful baby.’ [And she said,] ‘Look at me, Duane Chapman.’ And I did, I always saw Beth and she said, ‘Please, let me go.’”

He continued, “I didn’t even make a decision, I almost said, ‘I can’t.’ Before I could say, ‘All right,’ she couldn’t breathe and I called the ambulance … But every day, she talked as if she was not there. ‘Here’s what to do with this, here’s what to do with that.”

According to People, Chapman revealed that his wife’s final moments revolved around the welfare of her family. In an interview with Hawaii News Now, Chapman opened up about his wife’s death and last words, revealing, “When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more.’ And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

