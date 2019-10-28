‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Halloween Night Spoilers

It’s week 7 for season 28 of Dancing With the Stars and there are 8 contestants left in the mix. Read on below for spoilers on tonight’s dances, how to watch the show online and a recap of the scores from last Monday night.

Last week was a surprise elimination, with Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook being voted off the show with her DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Who will be the next contestant to be sent home? Read on below for the rundown on what to expect tonight.

DWTS Season 28 Performance Spoilers Tonight

Tonight’s episode theme is Halloween, since the holiday is just around the corner. The official ABC description of tonight’s show reads, “All treats and no tricks as eight celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to celebrate Halloween and compete on the seventh week of the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars, live … The show starts with a spooky Halloween opening number set to “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Come Along” by Cosmo Sheldrake. Choreographed by Michael Rooney, the celebrities and pro dancers will take the audience on a journey from the graveyard to the ballroom, ending with an epic zombie dance number. Later, after a round of individual competitive performances, there will be an additional round of two Halloween team dances. Each team (Team Trick with James, Ally, Lauren & Hannah and Team Treat with Karamo, Kel, Sean & Kate) of four celebrities and their pro partners will compete for more judges’ points, which will be added in as part of the final scores of the evening. Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Halloween classics “Time Warp” and “Monster Mash” as well as Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” Chris Issak’s “Wicked Game,” Annie Lennox’s “I Put a Spell on You,” and Ava Max’s “Sweet but Psycho,” among others.”

As for which couples are performing which dance styles, here is the list of performances:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform the only Argentine Tango of the night.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are dancing a Jazz routine.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance the Tango tonight.

Actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov are dancing the Rumba.

Karamo from Queer Eye and Jenna Johnson are executing the only Paso for this week.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will perform a Jive routine.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are dancing the Jive as well.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform the Viennese Waltz.

DWTS Season 28 Scores From Last Week

The scores from last week include:

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson – 25 out of 30

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov – 27 out of 30

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold – 21 out of 30

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber – 25 out of 30

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko – 26 out of 30

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson – 26 out of 30

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten – 24 out of 30

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater – 27 out of 30

