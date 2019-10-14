Dancing With the Stars returns tonight. There’s been some unexpected eliminations thus far, and fans are waiting with baited breath as the remaining contestants duke it out for the top spot. Which contestants will be eliminated tonight? Which will advance to the next round? Read on for a full rundown of predictions.

The performers who will take the stage tonight include:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Samba)

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Foxtrot)

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy (Viennese Waltz)

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Contemporary Dance)

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov (Jazz)

Karamo and Jenna Johnson (Samba)

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Jazz)

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd (Viennese Waltz)

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Quickstep)

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Paso)

Sean Spicer Is the Candidate Predicted to Go Home Tonight

Based on the scores that certain contestants have gotten thus far, we have an idea of who will get eliminated tonight. The biggest candidate for elimination is former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer has fared poorly during his first couple episodes, and he is attempting a quickstep with partner Lindsay Arnold, which is a very difficult step. Spicer will have to pull out a shocking performance and a newfound confidence if he hopes to make it past this week.

Spicer told USA Today that regardless of what happens, he’s had a great time competing on television. “I’m doing this to have fun and make it a really good experience. It’s genuine,” he admitted. “And part of it is making sure people see that. People that know me know I push fun to the limit and joke around. This is not a surprise to them.” Spicer also talked about his political affiliation, and whether or not he thinks it will affect his chances of winning.

Karamo Brown Is Also Predicted as an Elimination Candidate

“I respect that; we live in a free country,” he explained. “But one thing I have prided myself on, being in the game as long as I have, is you have to understand people are going to have differences on policy and politics. I’m a fierce partisan, but you can be a fierce partisan and a good person. We’re dismissing people, on both sides, because they don’t share our political beliefs. And that’s a mistake.”

Another candidate for elimination is Queer Eye star Karamo Brown. Brown has placed in the bottom two over the past couple weeks, and GoldDerby claims that his odds are 12/5, which is the second-lowest behind Spicer. Brown has recently had to deal with controversy, after he defended Spicer against the criticism of viewers. “First, I have no say who is on the cast and didn’t find out till this morning that he is on! But I’ll tell you this… I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in respectful conversations,” he told fans on Twitter. “Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us.”