DWTS Voting 2019: How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night

Tonight is Disney Night for Dancing With the Stars season 28 and tonight, another couple will be eliminated. Last week, Lamar Odom was voted off the show and, according to ET Online, Odom had actually turned down the opportunity to be on DWTS for years.

After being eliminated with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd, Odom told ET Live that on the show, “I learned that I can do just about anything if I put my mind and my heart and soul into it, which I did with this competition. This was a humbling experience for me.”

Tonight’s episode will include live results at the end of the show, following individual Disney-themed performances from the remaining couples. At the end of tonight’s live episode, another team will be eliminated. If you would like to keep your favorite contestants moving forward in the competition this season, it is important that you remember to vote.

This season’s voting works a bit different than previous years, as the judges’ scores will carry more weight. They also get to choose between the bottom two contestants at the end of the live episode, making the ultimate choice about who would stay and who would go.

Read on below for a rundown how to vote for tonight’s Disney Night episode.

DWTS Voting Window & Rules

According to ABC, the way Dancing With the Stars works this season is that each Monday, the live votes will be combined with the judges’ scores and will be added up in real-time. The bottom two will then be revealed during the episode and the live votes will be cast via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text.

One must be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico in order to be able to cast their votes, using any of the available voting methods. And, you can submit up to 10 votes per couple, per voting method, which means a total of 20 possible votes per voter.

ABC has reported that the live voting window is only available for “Eastern and Central time zones and will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones.” Voting will first open at the start of the show, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, and will close during the last commercial break of the episode.

If you are voting for contestants online, you must have an ABC account, which you can sign up for by using an email address. If you already have an ABC account, you may have to reconfirm your registration if you haven’t used your account in a while. In this case, when you log in, you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code.

DWTS Voting Phone Numbers

Voting will not be available throughout the night, like in the past. It is only available as the episode airs live. With less than two hours for DWTS live voting, it’s important to get your votes in on time. Fans can vote either online or via text messages. The phone numbers and instructions for voting text messages are:

Text ALLY to 21523 to vote for Ally Brooke

Text HANNAH to 21523 to vote for Hannah Brown

Text JAMES to 21523 to vote for James Van Der Beek

Text KARAMO to 21523 to vote for Karamo

Text KATE to 21523 to vote for Kate Flannery

Text KEL to 21523 to vote for Kel Mitchell

Text LAUREN to 21523 to vote for Lauren Alaina

Text SAILOR to 21523 to vote for Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Text SEAN to 21523 to vote for Sean Spicer

Fans will not be able to call in votes. Text messaging only via phone.

