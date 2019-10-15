DWTS Results 2019: Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

Tonight was Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars 2019 and another couple had to be eliminated. For season 28 of DWTS, there is live voting throughout the show, with the bottom two contestants revealed at the end of the episode. Then, the judges cast their own votes to choose just one of the bottom two contestants to stay in the competition. Read on below for the spoilers on who was kicked off the show tonight, along with a live recap of the performances.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

The first celebrity performer of the night was Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook, who danced the Viennese Waltz with a Cinderella theme. Their performance was elegant and full of spins. Head judge Len Goodman said that with her performance tonight, there was no way she wouldn’t make it to next week. In dress rehearsal, Cook was nervous about going first but she felt happy that the show has given her added confidence in herself. Her score with partner Val Chmerkovskiy tonight was a 24 out of 30.

Karamo Brown was the second contestant who performed tonight and he talked about being upset about being in the bottom two last week. This week, he wanted to try even harder to move forward, dedicating his performance to his two sons. The theme for Brown’s performance was The Lion King and he danced the Samba with partner Jenna Johnson. The judges weighed in on the performance and judge Bruno Tonioli said Brown really attacked the dance, though he said that Brown got slightly behind at one point. Goodman was the harshest of the judges but joked that he wanted to stay light since it was Disney Night. Their scores for the night were a 21 out of 30.

Kate Flannery was up next and her influence for her Jazz routine was Mary Poppins, performing to “A Spoonful of Sugar”. Judge Goodman had a smile on his face throughout the performance and Flannery did a wonderful job. Carrie Ann Inaba gushed over Flannery’s dance skills but was interrupted by host Tom Bergeron, and before you knew it, Inaba had fallen out of her chair. Flannery’s score tonight was a 24 out of 30.

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold were the next couple to hit the ballroom floor and they used Toy Story 4 as their theme for the night. They performed a Quickstep routine to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” and Spicer dedicated the performance to his father who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016. Goodman paid Spicer a lot of compliments with the dance and Tonioli told him that his dancing had definitely gotten “better”. For the night, Spicer’s scores improved and he ended up with a 19 out of 30. It was his first time ever getting a “7” from one of the judges.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber took on a Contemporary dance for Beauty and the Beast and Brooke was ecstatic to play the iconic part. Tonioli was the first judge to comment and he felt that Brooke was “such an honest performer”. Inaba said that Brooke’s dancing touches her heart, while Goodman complimented Brooke on her lifts and emotion in the routine. Brooke and Farber earned a 27 out of 30 for their performance tonight and Brooke burst out in tears. These were the first “9’s” of the season and the highest score so far.

Country star Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed the next routine, which was a Samba to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid. Alaina said Ariel from the movie is her favorite Disney character, so she was very excited about the opportunity to portray her. Len Goodman brought up a little mistake in the dance but told Alaina that she “is a really nice dancer”.

Kel Mitchell was up next and he killed it last week, tied for first place with several other contestants. For his performance with Witney Carson tonight, he danced a Jazz routine that influenced by High School Musical. Mitchell went on to reveal that he participated a lot in school theatre while he was in high school and gave a “shout out” to all the “theatre kids” out there. Carson gushed over Mitchell and said that it’s an honor to dance with him. Clearly, the judges felt the same and he earned a 26 out of 30.

