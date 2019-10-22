DWTS Eliminations 2019: Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

Tonight was another live episode of Dancing With the Stars 2019 and, after no eliminations last week, it was time for at least one couple to be sent home, right? For season 28 of DWTS, there is live voting throughout the show, with the bottom two contestants revealed at the end of the episode. Then, the judges cast their own votes to choose just one of the bottom two contestants to stay in the competition. Read on below for the spoilers on the show tonight, along with a live recap of the performances.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

Ally Brooke was the first contestant to perform tonight and her mom dropped in on rehearsals this week. With the influence of the 1980’s, she and Sasha Farber performed the Quickstep. The two appeared to have a flawless performance, filled with traditional steps. Head judge Len Goodman said, “First out, first-class,” showing delight over the energy and technique in the performance. Together, the couple received a score of 25 out of 30.

Kate Flannery from The Office has been killing it lately in the competition, even though she’s currently one of the oldest contestants on the show. For tonight’s performance, she danced the Viennese Waltz. The judges gave Flannery favorable reviews and had no idea that Flannery suffers from vertigo. In fact, she suffered an episode this past week. With or without the vertigo, she and her partner attained a 27 out of 30, with three “9’s”.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson were the next pair to hit the dance floor and they danced the Quickstep to “Part-Time Lover” by Stevie Wonder. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said the two were so in-sync but there was a tiny little misstep. Goodman congratulated Mitchell on his dancing but noticed the mistake, which Carson said was her fault, as she slipped on her dress. Judge Bruno Tonioli gushed over the performance. Carson became emotional over her misstep, prior to receiving their scores. Their overall score was a 26 out of 30.

Karamo Brown took on a Contemporary routine with partner Jenna Johnson for tonight’s performance and Brown talked about issues he had with his father over his sexuality. He said that he and his father didn’t speak for 10 years after he came out as gay, but they were, fortunately, able to reconcile. And, his father appeared in the audience tonight, to watch his son perform. The judges commented on the fluidity of the performance, as well as the passion and emotion. Tonight, the two received a 25 out of 30 for their score.

In between the performances, the cast of the upcoming DWTS Live Tour gave fans a taste of what to expect on the tour.

Then, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten were up. For Brown’s Samba routine, she wanted to have a reminder of “home”. The judges noticed that Brown wasn’t quite on the rhythm tonight, though she had great dancing moments throughout the performance. Ultimately, they ended up with a 24 out of 30 for tonight.

Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy then took on the Jive for their dance this week. Inaba said that they were so animated and Goodman said the performance was full of flavor. Goodman also commented that Chmerkovskiy appears to be “really enjoying himself” this season. It clearly showed in the couple’s scores, with a 27 out of 30.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Cast: DWTS Contestants & Partners