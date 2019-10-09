Eagle & Fox Characters on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues So Far

Season 2 of The Masked Singer debuts four new disguised celebrities on tonight’s episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. Two of the four are the Eagle and the Fox. Get to know more about these characters with their clues so far and some of the guesses that have come out prior to their performances.

Eagle on “The Masked Singer”



When it comes to Eagle, he had a hand in creating his rocker costume, so, perhaps he is a rocker. He also said that the other contestants on the show will be “saluting” him at the end of the competition. In addition, he said that wearing a mask allows him to live out his wildest dreams. According to TV Line, the Eagle stated on the sneak preview, “If you know an eagle’s body temperature, you may be hot on my tail.” And, TV Line reported 106 degrees is the temperature. What could that mean?

Entertainment Tonight has reported that the most popular online guesses from viewers are Bruce Springsteen and Adam Levine. But, we don’t think Adam Levine would quit The Voice just to be on The Masked Singer, especially with his singing voice being so recognizable. Could Eagle possibly be someone like Willie Nelson?

Fox on “The Masked Singer”



When the Fox costume was revealed on the season 2 sneak peek, he said that this “superhero” is ready to devour the competition. TV Line reported that the Fox was hanging out by signs that were pointing to Studio 46. According to Billboard, the Fox described himself as “clever, strategic, and they’ll eat almost anything”.

In addition to the above clues, some guesses have already started to come out, even though Fox has yet to perform. Some of the guesses have been Jamie Foxx, Jeremy Renner, and Josh Brolin, according to ET Online.

“The Masked Singer” Season 2 Characters

There are 16 contestants on the show this season, while last season there were 12 and three have been unmasked already. The full list of characters reads:

Egg

Flamingo

Leopard

Skeleton

Fox

Thingamajig

Ice Cream

Eagle

Butterfly

Ladybug

Panda

Rose

Rottweiler

Black Widow Spider

Christmas Tree

Penguin

The Panda has been revealed as Laila Ali, Egg was Johnny Weir and Ice Cream was gamer Ninja.

According to Fox, “Collectively, all of the season two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 GRAMMY Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People.” And, between all of the contestants, they have “140 films, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 6 multi-platinum records, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 19 Emmy wins, 10 GRAMMY wins, seven Super Bowl appearances, five Hall of Famers, 15 marriages and 8 divorces.”

Tune in to Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday nights to see the season 2 characters of The Masked Singer perform.