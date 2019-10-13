‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’: Ending Explained

If the ending of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix confused you a little, you’re not alone. Here’s what that ending meant and what fans are taking away with them now that the Breaking Bad saga has completed. (Except, of course, for Better Call Saul, which still has one more season to go.)

This story will have major spoilers for El Camino and Breaking Bad.

Jesse Is Starting a New Life

In the end, thanks to getting enough money to pay the “Vacuum Cleaner Guy” (otherwise known as Ed Galbraith) Jesse is able to start a new life. He’s given a new identity, including a new Social Security number and a new background. He memorizes all those details and practices them with the “Vacuum Cleaner Guy,” who is also known as the Disappearer in Breaking Bad.

@aaronpaul_8 “I don’t remember the exact password, but it’s a vacuum thing…I am 96% sure you’re the guy…”😂😂 Fantastic job in #ElCamino Can’t believe #BreakingBad was 6 years ago. — Toni Meddings (@tonishopsalot) October 13, 2019

Jesse is going to live in Alaska now and enjoy a new life where he’s not on the run. He’s also free from anyone who might know about his meth-making abilities and try to kidnap him. The downside is that he’ll never be able to visit his family or Brock again. But he will be free and he won’t be in captivity. He likely chose Alaska because of his talk with Mike, which was in the flashback we saw at the beginning of the movie. Mike put Alaska in Jesse’s mind, telling him it was the “final frontier” that still needed to be explored. And now Jesse is going to do that exploring.

#ElCamino Jesse really wanted to go to Alaska only because of Mike i can’t handle this pic.twitter.com/s4F8SaX0co — Erick (@ErickIC17) October 11, 2019

His flashback with Walt at the diner points to what lies ahead for Jesse, too. It took place to give fans a better idea of what Jesse is going to do next and it showed the difference between Jesse and Walt. Walt was trapped by his need for power. Jesse had his whole future ahead of him then and he still does. Getting involved with Walt nearly destroyed that and it inflicted some PTSD issues he’ll likely be dealing with for a while. But Jesse how has the freedom to pursue dreams he could never chase after otherwise.

why are we celebrating that short Walt-Jesse scene in #ElCamino when Walt was the one who caused Jesse's pain I – pic.twitter.com/GqJYXzv2eS — Ian Lawrence (@ilaw_) October 13, 2019

At the diner, he had ideas for what he wanted to do with his life outside of Walt. Now, perhaps, he will finally be able to pursue those dreams.

His flashback scene with his deceased girlfriend Jane also hinted at that. That flashback showed that he can control his own destiny now and not let the universe just take him where it wants – something that Jane was never able to do.

A monumental moment in El Camino, as not only do we get a final glimpse at the beauty of Robert Forster, but we can set our imagination free wondering what Jesse had to say to Brock in his letter. Astonishing ending. @BreakingBad @aaronpaul_8 @BryanCranston #BreakingBad #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/OM7Yt7M24u — Raffaella (@MlleRaffaella) October 12, 2019

As for the letter that he wrote and gave to Galbraith, that was being sent to Brock Cantillo. Brock is the son of Jesse’s deceased girlfriend Andrea Cantillo. He’s the reason Jesse didn’t try to escape his imprisonment. His captors had threatened to kill Brock if he tried to escape, and they proved it on Breaking Bad by killing Brock’s mom. So for Jesse, Brock is really important.

The letter he wrote was to Brock. I can't 😭😭 #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/BQeuXygnLF — 𝓙𝓮𝓽 𝓒𝓲𝓽𝔂 𝓦𝓸𝓶𝓪𝓷 (@macabrekrys) October 11, 2019

Jesse spent a lot of time helping Andrea and Brock and trying to give them a better life. To him, Brock is almost like his own son, even if they’re not biologically related. Brock was the only person that Jesse wanted to give a goodbye note to, since he can never speak to Brock again.

Seeing Jesse at peace for the first time since we’ve known him was so satisfying. I also liked how he got the idea of Alaska from Mike. What a beautiful ending #ElCamino — Kev (@SHADYBASED) October 11, 2019

And now with that letter written, Jesse is heading off toward a new life. His story has ended with hope.

