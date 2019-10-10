What Time & Date Is ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ on Netflix?

It’s almost time for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie to release on Netflix and in select movie theaters. But what time and date can you start watching? Read on to find out what time it will be released on Netflix, including in different time zones.

‘El Camino’ Will Be Released on Netflix on Friday, October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on October 11. So that means that any time you visit Netflix on Friday, October 11 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the movie will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live. The movie will be released at the same time everywhere, not staggered. So these are all the same times, but in different time zones:

Release Times in the U.S. (October 11)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (October 10)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (October 10)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Canberra ACT

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

8:01 a.m. UK

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

This is the same time that Netflix always releases its new movies and TV series. It wasn’t clear if El Camino might be an exception, and Netflix did not respond to a phone call and multiple emails from Heavy.com to confirm. However, the time was released on the Netflix UK Twitter account, confirming that this is accurate.

Yes, the tweet above from Netflix UK & Ireland says that El Camino will premiere at 8 a.m. This translates to 3 a.m. Eastern.

You can see a live countdown in the YouTube video below.

You Can Also Watch in Movie Theaters

If you want a bigger experience, you can wait and instead of watching right when it premieres on Netflix, you can watch at a movie theater on October 11.

Go to ElCaminoBreakingBadMovie.com to see the showtimes near you. It does not look like this movie has a late Thursday night showing like some theaters will do. A lot of theaters that are showing the movie will have their first showings early in the evening on October 11. In fact, it seems a lot are having their first showing between 6 and 7 p.m. or so local time on October 11. Most theaters will continue to show El Camino in the coming days and over the weekend. Some will show it beyond that into next week.

Here Are Some Previews for El Camino

Here’s the official trailer.

And here’s the commercial released during the Emmys.

Here’s a “Go for Joe” commercial:

And here’s a video of the cast reacting to the trailer comments.

Most people who are tweeting about the movie will be using the hashtag #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie or just #ElCamino. But the longer hashtag is the official one that Netflix is recommending to use when you’re watching the movie (or just talking about how excited you are to see the movie when it releases.)

You can watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie here when it releases on Netflix.

