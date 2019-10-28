DWTS Eliminations: Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’? 10/28/2019

Tonight was another live episode of Dancing With the Stars 2019 and it was Halloween night. Last week was a surprise elimination, as front-runner Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook was voted off of the show. Clearly, votes are very important.

For season 28 of DWTS, there is live voting throughout the show, with the bottom two contestants revealed at the end of the episode. Then, the judges get to cast their own votes to choose just one of the bottom two contestants to stay in the competition. Read on below for the spoilers on the show tonight, along with a live recap of tonight’s scores and the performances.

And, for those who just want to skip right to the spoilers on the contestant who was eliminated, scroll down to the bottom of this post.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

The show kicked off with an opening number to the theme of The Shining that carried into a zombie fest on the floor for Halloween. Tonight, in addition to the individual couples dances, the remaining duos were split into two teams to compete.

Kel Mitchell and pro Witney Carson were the first couple to perform and their song was the “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Also for the routine, Caron and Mitchell dressed like snakes to add an extra creepy touch. The judges gushed over the high-energy performance. For their scores tonight, they earned a 27 out of 30.

